Everyday is Earth Day

Hey nature lovers and eco-warriors! As Earth Day approaches, we're gearing up for a special event that celebrates our beautiful planet and contributes to its preservation. We're excited to announce our Earth Day Trail Clean-Up!

Date: April 27th, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Location: 80 E Bridge St, Spring City, Phoenixville

Earth Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it's a reminder of our responsibility to protect and cherish the environment that sustains us. What better way to honor Mother Earth than by rolling up our sleeves and giving back to the trails that offer us so much beauty and solace?

Our trail clean-up event promises to be a fun and rewarding experience for volunteers of all ages.