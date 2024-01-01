COURSE CANCELLED





Drawing from our personal experiences facilitating groups of people in k-12 schools, universities, non-profit organizations, and grassroots social movements, we will share our definition of facilitation and discuss principles and practices to create an effective container for a transformative meeting or training.





Facilitation 101 is open to anyone who is looking to develop their skill in facilitation centering care, accountability, and cooperation.





No previous facilitation experience is required.





Tickets are sliding scale $0-$50.





If you have some facilitation experience, we welcome you to also consider registering for Facilitation 201: Navigating Conflict with Lisa Graustein and varun khattar sharma on June 15.





DATE(s) | TIME | LOCATION

Saturday, May 11

10:00 AM to noon

Virtually on Zoom (link will be in confirmation email)





ABOUT the SHAPING CHANGE LEARNING SERIES





Facilitation is an art, a science, and a form of magic! Our organizations and movements need excellent facilitators in order to survive, adapt, and thrive.





Through the Shaping Change Learning Series, the People’s Saturday School creates opportunities for people to skill up in facilitation within an abolitionist and feminist lens.





We offer workshops for beginners, intermediate and advanced practitioners.





ABOUT THE PEOPLE’S SATURDAY SCHOOL





The People’s Saturday School (TPSS) is an emerging worker-owned cooperative of facilitators based in Hartford, Connecticut. Guided by the principles and practices of care, accountability, and cooperation, we support individuals and organizations working towards collective liberation. We offer workshops, training programs, arts & culture events, and consulting and peer counseling services. Learn more at our website: www.saturdaycooperative.org





FACILITATOR BIO(s)





Kiara Ruesta Schliphack(she/they/ella/elle) is a Peruvian immigrant, facilitator, higher education professional, educator, formerly undocumented immigrant, and survivor based in Bolton, CT. They are a co-founder and worker-owner of the People’s Saturday School and the Assistant Director of The Resource Center, Wesleyan University’s multicultural center. Kiara aspires to design liberatory spaces centered on care, rest, and joy.





varun khattar sharma (they/he/she) is a Punjabi Queer non-binary facilitator, writer, designer, curator, strategist, uncle, auntie, and survivor living in Hartford, Connecticut. They are a co-founder and worker-owner of the People’s Saturday School and a Co-Op Navigator Fellow with the Cooperative Fund of the Northeast and reSET, and a facilitator with Beyond Diversity 101 and Co-Creating Effective & Inclusive Organizations. They believe deeply in people and society’s capacity and responsibility to heal and transform.





Cancellation & Refund Policy:

We appreciate your support of our workshops and events. At this time we are unable to offer refunds or credits for our events, workshops, or courses.