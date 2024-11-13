Trips 4 Dayz 2nd Annual MLK Holiday Escape Day Trip Fundraiser Presented & Hosted by Beta Phi Delta Foundation Inc, Beta Phi Delta Fraternity Inc. & Creative Arts Unity Foundation

(*Use this option only if you are making a deposit or making a payment of any amount towards your balance. select this option and we will send you an order form. Please remember, the balance must be paid by December 16, 2024, midnight.) The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. All payments and donations are tax-deductible. You can also et the order form here https://forms.gle/pQ7Qce3sqx3QyUw98

(*Use this option only if you are making a deposit or making a payment of any amount towards your balance. select this option and we will send you an order form. Please remember, the balance must be paid by December 16, 2024, midnight.) The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. All payments and donations are tax-deductible. You can also et the order form here https://forms.gle/pQ7Qce3sqx3QyUw98

seeMoreDetailsMobile