Trips 4 Dayz 2nd Annual MLK Holiday Escape Day Trip Fundraiser Presented & Hosted by Beta Phi Delta Foundation Inc, Beta Phi Delta Fraternity Inc. & Creative Arts Unity Foundation
Pay by Cashapp or Zelle. Please read description.
free
(*Use this option only if you are making a deposit or making a payment of any amount towards your balance. select this option and we will send you an order form. Please remember, the balance must be paid by December 16, 2024, midnight.) The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. All payments and donations are tax-deductible. You can also et the order form here
(*Use this option only if you are making a deposit or making a payment of any amount towards your balance. select this option and we will send you an order form. Please remember, the balance must be paid by December 16, 2024, midnight.) The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. All payments and donations are tax-deductible. You can also et the order form here
Full Payment
$150
The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. All payments and donations are tax-deductible.
$ 50 Deposit or Balance Payment.
$50
A $50.00 deposit reserves your seat. The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet, with the balance due by midnight on December 16, 2024. All payments and donations are tax-deductible. (*Use this option to pay your $50 deposit by October 31, 2024, midnight, or make a balance payment of $50 at any time.)
$75 Deposit or Balance Payment.
$75
You can put half down to secure your seat or make a $75.00 balance payment. The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet, with the balance due by midnight on December 16, 2024. All payments and donations are tax-deductible. (*Use this option to pay your $75 deposit or make a balance payment of $75.)
Ballance payment of any amount. please read description.
free
(*Use this option only if you have made a deposit and are making a payment of any amount towards your balance. select this option and put the amount you want towards your balance in the add a donation section. Please remember, the balance must be paid by December 16, 2024, midnight.) The total cost is $150 per person, which includes round-trip transportation to Key West and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. All payments and donations are tax-deductible.
