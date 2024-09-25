form_archived

Tights and Hair

addExtraDonation

$

Child Size Tights(Ballet Pink)
$14
Angels, Chinese, French, Party Girls, Russian, Snow, Spanish, Dolls
Adult Sized Tights (Ballet Pink)
$16
Angels, Chinese, French, Party Girls, Russian, Snow, Spanish, Dolls
Child Size Tights(Black)
$14
ONLY Blue Soldiers and Mice
Adult Size Tights (Black)
$16
ONLY Blue Soldiers and Mice
Child Size Tights(Tan)
$14
ONLY Bon Bons
Adult Size Tights (Tan)
$16
ONLY Bon Bons
Child Size Tights(White)
$14
ONLY Party Boys
Adult Size Tights (White)
$16
ONLY Party Boys
Party Girl Hair
$45
There are swatches of hair colors at rehearsals on Saturdays.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing