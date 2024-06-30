Friends: The National Association Of Young People Who Stutter
27th Annual Convention Virtual Auction
Lee's mementos lot 1
$100
Two important pieces of Friends history from Lee's office. 1) Painted "If you stutter...you have Friends plaque" and 2) FRIENDS picture frame with annual convention photos.
Lee's mementos lot 2
$100
Two important pieces of Friends history from Lee's office. 1) Framed colorful group photo from 11th annual Friends convention (New Orleans, 2008) and 2) FRIENDS black picture frame with 2011 annual convention photos.
75th Anniversary Wizard of Oz Collector's Monopoly
$75
Unopened 75th Anniversary Wizard of Oz Collector's Edition Monopoly
Saturday Night Live season 49 hooded sweatshirt (L)
$50
Unworn Saturday Night Live season 49 black hooded sweatshirt with blue and white SNL logo. Size large.
Saturday Night Live season 49 hooded sweatshirt (XL)
$50
Unworn Saturday Night Live season 49 black hooded sweatshirt with blue and white SNL logo. Size extra-large.
The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
$200
VIP Admission for four to The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, including the Billy Joel My Life exhibit. Also includes four official exhibit t-shirts and two official exhibit posters.
Signed NHL hockey jersey from Leo Carlson
$250
National Hockey League jersey signed by Anaheim Ducks' Leo Carlson.
Signed NHL Anaheim Ducks' stick
$250
National Hockey League stick signed by entire Anaheim Ducks' team.
2010 Italian Wine: Produttori del Barbaresco Barbaresco
$100
2010 Produttori del Barbaresco Barbaresco valued at $70 (K&L) to $129.99 (Vivino)
93 points Wine Advocate
The 2010 Barbaresco opens to beautiful aromas of forest floor, white truffle and cola. All the fruit from Produttori del Barbaresco's single-vineyard wines are packed into this one base Barbaresco. …this is a wine of enormous elegance. I did not find the mouthfeel to be exceedingly thin. In fact, I noted the persistence, freshness and liveliness of the finish. (ML) 93+ (6/2015)
92 points James Suckling
Beautiful aromas of white truffles, plums and berries. Hints of spices. Full to medium body with fine tannins and beautiful licorice, berry and fennel seed. Very pretty length. (4/2014)
91 points Int'l Wine Cellar
Tangy cherry and raspberry aromas are lifted by flowers and mint on the cool, inviting nose. Silky-sweet and floral, with lovely inner-mouth juiciness to its red berry flavors. Owing to the wine's moderate body and flesh, the tannins show a slightly dryness but the long, juicy finish offers enticing floral perfume. A lovely, sharply delineated Barbaresco at a very reasonable price. (ST) (12/2013)
90 points Wine Spectator
The sweet cherry, tar and menthol flavors quickly concede to stiff tannins in this beefy red, which is lively, with a mouthwatering finish of savory, minerally accents. (BS) Best from 2017 through 2027.
Cellar Tracker 90+ with over 500 reviews, many from 2024. 96% liked it. A review from January 2024 “Classic Nebbiolo. This is the dictionary definition.”
2010 Italian Wine: Azelia di Luigi Scavino Barolo DOCG
$100
2010 Azelia di Luigi Scavino Barolo, valued at DOCG $63 (Wine Searcher); sold out at $70 from Wine Library; $101 (Westgarth Wines).
92 points Wine Spectator, Cellar Tracker
Wine Spectator: The chewy texture gives definition to the cherry, plum, licorice and tar flavors. The tannins are surprisingly civilized, making this Barolo relatively open and fluid for the vintage. Tightens up on the finish. Best from 2017 through 2030.
97 Antonio Galloni - Vinous
"Azelia's 2010 Barolo Bricco Fiasco is incredibly polished in this vintage. Dried roses, crushed berries, tobacco, mint and spices are woven together in a fabric of nearly indescribable class and elegance. The ferrous notes and massive tannins typical of this Barolo are nearly completely covered with layers of deeply expressive, perfumed nuances that captivate all the senses. This is a super-classic feeling Bricco Fiasco from Azelia. I never thought I would describe a Bricco Fiasco Barolo as seductive, but Azelia's 2010 is that, and a lot more."
Two recent Cellar Tracker reviews:
2/4/2023 - CHRISTP LIKES THIS WINE:93 Points
No detailed notes, but this is a great example of the fabulous 2010 vintage. The color in the glass is dark ruby red and the nose is enticing with red fruit and some mature Barolo aromas of old sock, which is a big positive. On the palate there's the red fruit, still quite firm tannins and medium acidity. This is in prime time now but should keep stable for another 3 to 5 years. Great QPR for entry level Barolo from a great producer in a stellar year! Can't wait to try their 2010 Barolo San Rocco!
3/20/2022 - JRICK LIKES THIS WINE:93 Points
This was in a really good phase where the tannins are softened and fine grained but the wine is still fresh and the acidity is juicy. I got notes of orange, rosehip, wild strawberry, dried cherry along with roses and violets and a serralungan mineral streak. Very clean style.
Three drum/guitar/bass lessons from Leor Manelis
$150
Three 45-minute drum, guitar, or bass lessons via Zoom or at Leor’s studio in Boulder, CO.
Signed Bryan Rust Jersey
$250
National Hockey League jersey signed by Pittsburgh Penguins' from Friends supporter Bryan Rust.
Pittsburgh Penguins duffel from Bryan Rust
$250
Adidas black duffel branded with Penguins logo with the following items:
Fleece blanket
T-shirt (black)
Button down shirt (yellow)
Slippers (adult small/large child)
Rust puck with his face and jersey number on it
Travel coffee cup with lid
Penguins silver medal on a branded lanyard
Small bluetooth speaker with logo
Wall pendant for Jagr 68
2024 calendar with team members on each month.
3 Bryan Rust stickers
Virtual book club with John Hendrickson + 4 signed books
$150
1-hour virtual book club with John Hendrickson and 4 signed copies of Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter.
Virtual writing workshop + 4 signed books
$150
1-hour virtual writing workshop John Hendrickson and 4 signed copies of Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter.
