27th Annual Convention Virtual Auction

2010 Azelia di Luigi Scavino Barolo, valued at DOCG $63 (Wine Searcher); sold out at $70 from Wine Library; $101 (Westgarth Wines). 92 points Wine Spectator, Cellar Tracker Wine Spectator: The chewy texture gives definition to the cherry, plum, licorice and tar flavors. The tannins are surprisingly civilized, making this Barolo relatively open and fluid for the vintage. Tightens up on the finish. Best from 2017 through 2030. 97 Antonio Galloni - Vinous "Azelia's 2010 Barolo Bricco Fiasco is incredibly polished in this vintage. Dried roses, crushed berries, tobacco, mint and spices are woven together in a fabric of nearly indescribable class and elegance. The ferrous notes and massive tannins typical of this Barolo are nearly completely covered with layers of deeply expressive, perfumed nuances that captivate all the senses. This is a super-classic feeling Bricco Fiasco from Azelia. I never thought I would describe a Bricco Fiasco Barolo as seductive, but Azelia's 2010 is that, and a lot more." Two recent Cellar Tracker reviews: 2/4/2023 - CHRISTP LIKES THIS WINE:93 Points No detailed notes, but this is a great example of the fabulous 2010 vintage. The color in the glass is dark ruby red and the nose is enticing with red fruit and some mature Barolo aromas of old sock, which is a big positive. On the palate there's the red fruit, still quite firm tannins and medium acidity. This is in prime time now but should keep stable for another 3 to 5 years. Great QPR for entry level Barolo from a great producer in a stellar year! Can't wait to try their 2010 Barolo San Rocco! 3/20/2022 - JRICK LIKES THIS WINE:93 Points This was in a really good phase where the tannins are softened and fine grained but the wine is still fresh and the acidity is juicy. I got notes of orange, rosehip, wild strawberry, dried cherry along with roses and violets and a serralungan mineral streak. Very clean style.

