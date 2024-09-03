5th Annual Gingerbread House Competition Teams

1 Kid's Team (ages 4-17)
$30
The Kid’s Team Ticket allows a team of children between the ages of 4-17 years old to compete against other kid's teams in this fun virtual gingerbread house-building competition. An adult will need to be the team leader to set up the fundraising page for decorations. The top 3 winners in each category will compete at the Pinehurst Christmas Tree Lighting and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. For additional information contact [email protected] *In order to win the competition, you will submit your photo of your completed Gingerbread House by November 30th for online voting. The top 3 in each category at the end of online voting at 11pm on December 4th will be entered into the Finals in-person voting at the Pinehurst Village Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6th. To win, you MUST bring your gingerbread house to the event for voting.
1 Family Team (all age)
$55
The Family Team Ticket allows any family to participate and compete against other family teams in this fun virtual gingerbread house-building competition. An adult will need to be the team leader to set up the fundraising page for decorations. The top 3 winners in each category will compete at the Pinehurst Christmas Tree Lighting and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. For additional information contact [email protected] *In order to win the competition, you will submit your photo of your completed Gingerbread House by November 30th for online voting. The top 3 in each category at the end of online voting at 11pm on December 4th will be entered into the Finals in-person voting at the Pinehurst Village Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6th. To win, you MUST bring your gingerbread house to the event for voting.
1 Adult Team (ages 18+)
$55
The Adult Team Ticket allows any adult 18 years old and up to compete against other adult groups in this fun virtual gingerbread house-building competition. Adult Teams could be friends, family, co-workers, clubs, or neighbors! The top 3 winners in each category will compete at the Pinehurst Christmas Tree Lighting and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. For additional information contact [email protected]
1 Business Team (all ages)
$100
The Business Team Ticket allows any local business team to compete against each other in this fun virtual gingerbread house-building competition. This ticket will allow your staff and their families to work on 1 gingerbread house together and automatically get 2 candy decorations. The top 3 winners in each category will compete at the Pinehurst Christmas Tree Lighting and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. For additional information contact [email protected]
