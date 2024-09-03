5th Annual Gingerbread House Competition Teams

The Adult Team Ticket allows any adult 18 years old and up to compete against other adult groups in this fun virtual gingerbread house-building competition. Adult Teams could be friends, family, co-workers, clubs, or neighbors! The top 3 winners in each category will compete at the Pinehurst Christmas Tree Lighting and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. For additional information contact [email protected]
*In order to win the competition, you will submit your photo of your completed Gingerbread House by November 30th for online voting. The top 3 in each category at the end of online voting at 11pm on December 4th will be entered into the Finals in-person voting at the Pinehurst Village Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6th. To win, you MUST bring your gingerbread house to the event for voting.
