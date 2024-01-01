2024 Mini Golf Sponsorship Opportunities

Thank you for supporting Rebecca's Homestead by sponsoring a hole or any part of our mini golf tournament. We have many areas to sponsor at different levels for our mini golf tournament. You, our sponsors, will help create a fun filled day for all and the funds raised at this event will help with the ongoing expenses at the homestead.





You can also put together a foursome (or two) and join in the fun on June 8th.

Two Ways To Play - in our tournament and/or our "open play". Play in the tournament, stay and play some more during our "open play". Don't like competition, come for the "open play". You can also watch the tournament and cheer on your favorite team. To register a foursome or for "open play", go to rebeccashomestead.com and click on the mini golf registration button at the top of the home page.





If you have any questions - contact Lynn at: [email protected] or 973-222-0382.

Thanks for your support!