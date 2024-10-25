Flying Tigers 69th DRS BX Store (shipping included)
Wings & Rivets Patch
$30
This is the official patch for the Wings & Rivets Project. Wearing this patch brings awareness to and honors those who served in CBI and today's aircraft maintainers who "keep 'em flying."
Single Patch Only
Flying Tigers 69th DRS Patch
$25
This is the official patch for the Flying Tigers 69th Depot Repair Squadron Cubs... the sons, daughters, grand-children and great grand-children of the brave men who drove the Burma Road during WWII.
Single Patch Only.
CBI (China-Burma-India) WWII Campaign Patch
$25
This is the official patch for the China-Burma-India campaign during WWII.
Single patch only.
Flying Tigers 14th Airborne Patch
$25
This is the official patch for the Flying Tigers 14th Air Force as worn by the men who drove the Burma Road and rebuilt aircraft during WWII to "keep 'em flying."
Three WWII Patches
$60
With your $60 donation, you can receive all three WWII patches: The Flying Tigers 14th Air Force, Flying Tigers 69th DRS, and the CBI Campaign patch.
All three patches are included with this donation.
Be an Aviation Mechanic Poster - Balloonfest 2024
$75
This item is a Pre-Order ONLY. You must provide your postal mailing address to receive this gift.
Relive your memories of the 2024 Chennault Fest with this 18" x 24" "Be an Aviation Mechanic" poster from WWII complete with the logos for Chennault Fest, the Flying Tigers 14th Air Force and the CBI campaign.
Please allow 3-4 weeks for delivery. Shipping is included.
Mud Sweat & Gears DVD
$25
Mud, Sweat & Gears is the story of "Driving the Burma Road" during WWII. This 1940's documentary was thought to be lost in a fire until a print was located and digitally restored. If you're a fan of WWII history, this video will be a valued item in your collection.
Flying Tigers 69th DRS Baseball Cap (tan or Blk)
$25
Your choice of Tan or Black with the Flying Tigers 69th DRS Cubs logo embroidered on the front of the cap.
80th Anniversary Friendship Pin
$30
This PIN honors the 80-year friendship between the people of the U.S. and China
