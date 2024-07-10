Totems + Art Based on Andean Ancestral Culture

195 New York Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07307, USA

Everyone is welcome /Todos son Bienvenidos
free
You can give your donation in cash on the day of the event.
Donation
$22
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$33
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$44
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$55
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$66
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$77
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$88
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
Donation
$99
By purchasing a donation ticket, you become a vital part of our mission to foster understanding, respect, and unity through the preservation and dissemination of Andean ancestral culture. Anillanchu waiki (Thank you for doing it well) for your support.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing