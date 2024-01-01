Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die Movie Fundraiser









Join us for an action-packed afternoon at EVO Entertainment in Hampton, VA, USA. We are thrilled to invite you to a private screening of the highly anticipated Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die. Our favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist; Miami's finest are now on the run.





Don't miss out on this special event. Grab your popcorn, find your seat, and prepare to be immersed in all of the excitement. Reserve your spot now and be a part of this private screening for a purpose.





Admission is priced at $35. Each admission ticket includes a large popcorn and a soft drink, 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental and 1 hour of unlimited gameplay for non-prize games. Take advantage of this special movie package price while supporting our Youth Scholarship Program.

Attendees will be divided into two groups to manage bowling and arcade game times. When purchasing your tickets, you can select whether to participate in bowling and arcade games either before or after the movie. Here are the group schedules:

Group 1: Bowling and Arcade from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by the movie from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Group 2: Movie from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by Bowling and Arcade from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

For additional details, please contact us via email at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you on June 9th!

Important Information:

Please arrive early to ensure a smooth experience. Guest check-in for the movie starts at 1:30 PM. Once checked in, guests may choose their seats in the theater, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats cannot be saved for late arrivals. The entire theater, including lower seating, has been reserved for this special lupus and fibromyalgia fundraiser event. Please note that no refunds will be issued under any circumstances.





When completing the registration form, please provide the information for each guest attending. Do not use your information for each guest . This will help us to have an accurate guest list for check-in. Thank you!



















