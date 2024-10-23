Rosebud Elementary PTA Inc
Minions at Night shop
Non-PTA adult snack pack
$9
Slice of pizza, chips, a sweet treat and a drink
Slice of pizza, chips, a sweet treat and a drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Non-PTA kid snack pack
$8
Slice of pizza, chips, a sweet treat and a drink
Slice of pizza, chips, a sweet treat and a drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Ticket pack
$10
This pack includes 10 tickets to be spent in concessions during the event.
This pack includes 10 tickets to be spent in concessions during the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Ticket pack
$5
This pack includes 5 tickets to be spent in concessions during the event.
This pack includes 5 tickets to be spent in concessions during the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout