Minions at Night shop

Non-PTA adult snack pack item
Non-PTA adult snack pack
$9
Slice of pizza, chips, a sweet treat and a drink
Non-PTA kid snack pack item
Non-PTA kid snack pack
$8
Slice of pizza, chips, a sweet treat and a drink
Ticket pack item
Ticket pack
$10
This pack includes 10 tickets to be spent in concessions during the event.
Ticket pack item
Ticket pack
$5
This pack includes 5 tickets to be spent in concessions during the event.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing