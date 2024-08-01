Dec. 14th "Get Rich or Drive Trying" Raffle: Here's Your Chance to Win Cash or a New Jeep Compass!

Don’t miss your chance to win incredible prizes while supporting a great cause! For just $25, you could walk away with a brand-new Jeep Compass SUV or fantastic cash prizes! Every ticket purchased helps fund the mission and outreach programs of Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Winners will be announced on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:00pm. You do not have to be present to win. (3rd Prize: $500, 2nd Prize: $1000, and Grand Prize: New Jeep Compass) *Disclaimer: The color, features, and accessories of the Jeep Compass SUV shown in this video are for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual vehicle awarded to the raffle winner. The specific model, color, and features of the vehicle awarded will be subject to availability and may differ from what is shown.

Don’t miss your chance to win incredible prizes while supporting a great cause! For just $25, you could walk away with a brand-new Jeep Compass SUV or fantastic cash prizes! Every ticket purchased helps fund the mission and outreach programs of Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Winners will be announced on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:00pm. You do not have to be present to win. (3rd Prize: $500, 2nd Prize: $1000, and Grand Prize: New Jeep Compass) *Disclaimer: The color, features, and accessories of the Jeep Compass SUV shown in this video are for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual vehicle awarded to the raffle winner. The specific model, color, and features of the vehicle awarded will be subject to availability and may differ from what is shown.

seeMoreDetailsMobile