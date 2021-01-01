PTFW Connections Over Competition Women's Golf Leaguer

Prime Time for Women wants to know if you are you ready to:

Pursue a new hobby?

Explore your athletic capabilities? Have fun while exercising?

Discover a new passion?

Expand your circle of friends?

Enjoy the benefits of time spent in nature?

If you answered “yes” to any of the above questions, you’re in luck! Thanks to a collaborative partnership with Hagerstown Parks & Recreation, Prime Time for Women is hosting Connections Over Competition, a 10-week golf league for women in their prime! Beginning on Monday, May 20 through July 22 at 10 AM, the PTFW Golf League will play at The Greens at Hamilton Run, a newly renovated, beautiful 9-hole golf course operated by the City of Hagerstown.

Every Monday for 10 weeks, Prime Time for Women members will have the opportunity to connect with friends, spend time in nature and improve their golf skills! For the first 7 weeks, the league will play a scramble format and to assure success and tons of fun, beginners can follow modified rules.