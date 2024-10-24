Power in the Purse Membership Form

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
For convenience, you may make this contribution for the Endowment and all four (4) Quarterly Meetings. Then just come to each meeting ready to share your non-profit's need with the membership! By clicking this option, you are paying the $250 for the endowment and all 4 quarterly meetings.
No expiration
You may make this initial contribution separately to secure your membership for the year. By clicking this option, you will be making a $50 payment for the annual membership endowment.
No expiration
Quarterly Meeting Fee - you will owe $50 for each of four (4) meetings whether or not you attend. Meetings are held in January, April, July, and October. Select this option if you wish to "pay by the meeting."
No expiration
Annual endowment contribution plus one meeting. Subsequent meetings can be paid for separately as they occur - please do always pay ahead of each meeting to avoid delays in issuing the quarterly grant to the chosen non-profit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!