Annual Moto Rodeo

Compete against the BEST! Follow a CHP or LBPD Motor through the pattern in a timed trial. The ONE with the fastest time will win a prize from one of our sponsors. *Competitors do not need to purchase a participant ticket. *Must be 18+, have a valid M1 and your own street-legal motorcycle.

Compete against the BEST! Follow a CHP or LBPD Motor through the pattern in a timed trial. The ONE with the fastest time will win a prize from one of our sponsors. *Competitors do not need to purchase a participant ticket. *Must be 18+, have a valid M1 and your own street-legal motorcycle.

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