Annual Moto Rodeo

Support local charities while watching civilians battle the police in finesse and skill.
Support local charities while watching civilians battle the police in finesse and skill.
Participant
$25
Test your skills and ride the pattern as many times as possible. Trainers will be on hand to guide you. *Participant ticket is only for practice rides, no timed trials. Must be 18+ with a valid M1 and your own street legal motorcycle.
Test your skills and ride the pattern as many times as possible. Trainers will be on hand to guide you. *Participant ticket is only for practice rides, no timed trials. Must be 18+ with a valid M1 and your own street legal motorcycle.
Competitor
$45
Compete against the BEST! Follow a CHP or LBPD Motor through the pattern in a timed trial. The ONE with the fastest time will win a prize from one of our sponsors. *Competitors do not need to purchase a participant ticket. *Must be 18+, have a valid M1 and your own street-legal motorcycle.
Compete against the BEST! Follow a CHP or LBPD Motor through the pattern in a timed trial. The ONE with the fastest time will win a prize from one of our sponsors. *Competitors do not need to purchase a participant ticket. *Must be 18+, have a valid M1 and your own street-legal motorcycle.
Add a donation for The Women's Moto Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!