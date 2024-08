Introspection practices are undertaken in three phases. Introspection practices along with Meditation helps in Expansion of Mind, Maneuvering of Temperaments, Development of values such as Integrity, Equanimity, Love, Compassion, Strength of Character, Courage, Development of Morality and Eradication of Impurities through self-analysis. These practices lead to Sublimation and Self-Realization.







Eligibility: Must have completed Introspection 1 course.

Time: 9 AM to 4 PM (Sat and Sun)