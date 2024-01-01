Atlanta 25th Annual Dance and Drum Conference

Manga's 25th Atlanta Annual Dance and Drum Conference is a celebration of African and diasporic cultures through the beauty of dance and drumming from April 26th to 28th, 2024. It is a fantastic live- experience of three-day classes instructed by renowned artists, culminating in a concert with featured performers at the H.J. Russell West End Academy auditorium. We will honor the rich heritage of these vibrant artistic traditions!





Some of your favorite instructors are returning as well as some new ones!

Assane Konte (Senegal)

Bababacar Mbaye (Senegal)

Thobos Lubamba(Congolese)

Mouminatou Camara (Guinea)

Mama Tako (Sengal)

Marie Basse (Senegal

Djenaba Sako (Mali)

Praise Ekeng(Nigeria)

Dr. Ramatu Sabbatt (Nigeria)

Andrea Demons(Belly Dancing)

Jean Louis Ledson (Haitian)

Diadie Bathily(Ivory Coast)

Fode Camara

Brigo Gueye

Chiekh Ndong

Assane Mbaye

and more.....





Thank You

Manga Volunteers & Staff

Georgia Council for the Arts

Fulton County Arts & Culture and Fulton Board of Commissioners

Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta

City of Atlanta, Mayor's office of Cultural Affairs

L5PCAC

WRFG

Volume

Helping Hands





Please read carefully

**No Refunds, All sales are Final Thanks for the support.

**Tickets are Non-transferable, Group Rate honored prior to conference weekend.

**No Videorecording and/or pictures.

**Waiver form completed required (see my form)