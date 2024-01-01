Atlanta 25th Annual Dance and Drum Conference

Manga's 25th Atlanta Annual Dance and Drum Conference is a celebration of African and diasporic cultures through the beauty of dance and drumming from April 26th to 28th, 2024. It is a fantastic live- experience of three-day classes instructed by renowned artists, culminating in a concert with featured performers at the H.J. Russell West End Academy auditorium. We will honor the rich heritage of these vibrant artistic traditions!
Assane Konte (Senegal)
Bababacar Mbaye (Senegal)
Thobos Lubamba(Congolese)
Mouminatou Camara (Guinea)
Mama Tako (Sengal)
Marie Basse (Senegal
Djenaba Sako (Mali)
Praise Ekeng(Nigeria)
Dr. Ramatu Sabbatt (Nigeria)
Andrea Demons(Belly Dancing)
Jean Louis Ledson (Haitian)
Diadie Bathily(Ivory Coast)
Fode Camara
Brigo Gueye
Chiekh Ndong
Assane Mbaye
and more.....
Class Schedule and Concert
Thank You
Manga Volunteers & Staff
Georgia Council for the Arts
Fulton County Arts & Culture and Fulton Board of Commissioners
Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta
City of Atlanta, Mayor's office of Cultural Affairs
L5PCAC
WRFG
Please read carefully
**No Refunds, All sales are Final Thanks for the support.
**Tickets are Non-transferable, Group Rate honored prior to conference weekend.
**No Videorecording and/or pictures.
**Waiver form completed required (see my form)