Pirates of Lanier Poker Run 2023 Sign Up and Boat Slip Selection

Step 1 - Choose your Package

Step 2 - Choose your Slip





Checkout - Tell us what size shirts you want, and which slip.





We do the rest!





Boat slips will be on a first paid and selected basis.













Slip Pricing:





Slips in docks A, B, and C are included in all packages except Level 1





Slip Upgrades:





Premium Slip $150

Docks E and D





Double Slip $200

Dock B, Slips B8, B10, B12, B14





VIP $350

Dock F - Go Fast Boats are encouraged on Dock F and End Caps.





VIP+ End Caps $550

End Cap Boat Parking: (Dock C17, Dock B23, Dock A15,

(Dock F: ST-1, ST-2, ST-3, ST-4, ST-5)





VIP Luxe $750 End Caps

End Cap Boat Parking: (Dock F ST-6, Dock E21, Dock D21)





Once you have chosen a slip, choose your package:





All packages include access to Lanier Islands Park, Entry, Parking, Vendor Village, Cheeseburger Lunch at Margaritaville (Excluding Level 1), Captains Safety Meeting, Poker Run, Captains Dinner and Party, Card Playing at Landshark Landing, Awards Ceremony, Fireworks Display.





Level 1 - Runabout Pirates $250

2 Tickets to Captain’s Dinner

2 Poker Hands

2 T-shirts

Boat Slip Not Included





Level 2 - Cruiser Pirates $350

A Reserved Boat Slip at Lanier Islands

for Friday and Saturday Docks A, B, C

2 Tickets Cheeseburger in Paradise Lunch

2 Tickets to Captain’s Dinner

2 Poker Hands

2 T-shirts





Level 3 - Tall Ship Pirates $500

A Reserved Boat Slip at Lanier Islands

for Friday and Saturday Docks A, B, C

4 Tickets Cheeseburger in Paradise Lunch

4 Tickets to Captain’s Dinner

4 Poker Hands

4 T-shirts





Level 4 - Flagship Pirates $750

A Reserved Boat Slip at Lanier Islands

for Friday and Saturday Docks A, B, C

8 Tickets Cheeseburger in Paradise Lunch

8 Tickets to Captain’s Dinner

8 Poker Hands

8 T-shirts





Add On -

Additional ticket to Cheeseburger in Paradise Lunch on Friday $20

Additional ticket to Captain’s Dinner on Friday $30

Additional Poker Hand $50

Additional T-shirt $25









We Appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you at the 2023 Poker Run!





Lake Lanier Partners

www.lanierpartners.org

[email protected]



