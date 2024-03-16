FootBall and Cheer 2024

This $25 option is available for individuals making payments. It can help you reach $300 exactly. For example, if you previously made a $100 payment and a $150 payment totaling $250, you may purchase two $25 tickets to bring your total to $300 (100 + 150 +25 +25 = 300).

This $25 option is available for individuals making payments. It can help you reach $300 exactly. For example, if you previously made a $100 payment and a $150 payment totaling $250, you may purchase two $25 tickets to bring your total to $300 (100 + 150 +25 +25 = 300).

More details...