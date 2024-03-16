FootBall and Cheer 2024

The Big Blue Rams Football organization provides a structured platform for children and teenagers to learn and play the sport of football in a safe and supportive environment. Young athletes develop fundamental skills such as passing, tackling, and teamwork through organized practices and games.
The Big Blue Rams Football organization provides a structured platform for children and teenagers to learn and play the sport of football in a safe and supportive environment. Young athletes develop fundamental skills such as passing, tackling, and teamwork through organized practices and games.
BIG BLUE RAMS CHEER FEE
$300
No expiration
Big Blue Sideline cheer is a seasonal sport involving organized cheering, dancing, stunting, and chanting. Athletes will learn techniques, jumps, flexibility, and coordination while working and learning in a team environment. Cheerleading is a disciplined sport. This sideline program will help them train through the ages to prepare them for high school or other recreational cheer programs.
Big Blue Sideline cheer is a seasonal sport involving organized cheering, dancing, stunting, and chanting. Athletes will learn techniques, jumps, flexibility, and coordination while working and learning in a team environment. Cheerleading is a disciplined sport. This sideline program will help them train through the ages to prepare them for high school or other recreational cheer programs.
Football & Cheer Payment Plan 75
$75
No expiration
You can make four payments using this method.-----
Make sure to bookmark this page to make further payments.-----
You can make four payments using this method.-----
Make sure to bookmark this page to make further payments.-----
Football & Cheer Payment Plan 100
$100
No expiration
You can make three payments using this method.----
Make sure to bookmark this page to make further payments.----
You can make three payments using this method.----
Make sure to bookmark this page to make further payments.----
Football & Cheer Payment Plan 150
$150
No expiration
You can make two payments using this method.----
Make sure to bookmark this page to make further payments.----
You can make two payments using this method.----
Make sure to bookmark this page to make further payments.----
Football & Cheer Payment Plan 25
$25
No expiration
This $25 option is available for individuals making payments. It can help you reach $300 exactly. For example, if you previously made a $100 payment and a $150 payment totaling $250, you may purchase two $25 tickets to bring your total to $300 (100 + 150 +25 +25 = 300).
This $25 option is available for individuals making payments. It can help you reach $300 exactly. For example, if you previously made a $100 payment and a $150 payment totaling $250, you may purchase two $25 tickets to bring your total to $300 (100 + 150 +25 +25 = 300).
Football & Cheer Payment Plan 10
$10
No expiration
This $10 option is available for individuals making payments. It can help you reach $300 exactly.
This $10 option is available for individuals making payments. It can help you reach $300 exactly.
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