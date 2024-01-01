2024 Vendor Registration

2nd Annual Dalton Troy Feel the Love Festival
Date:
Saturday, September 28th from 12-5pm
Location:
Off Grid Motorsports Park, 9890 Rt. 41, Gresham, South Carolina
Festival Details:
Live Music by The Mariah Faith, Car & Truck Show, Food Trucks, Drift Ride Alongs, and more.
Contact:
Nicole Graham (843) 241-2802 or
Shauna Argento (843) 999-1375 or
Email [email protected]
The Dalton Troy Foundation, created by his mother, Nicole Graham, February 2023, is to honor Dalton Troy Baker’s memory and carry on his legacy of BELIEVING IN YOURSELF, ENCOURAGING OTHERS, and SPREADING HOPE.
OUR MISSION
To empower youth to Believe in Yourself
To Encourage Others by offering community awareness and substance abuse education
To Spread Hope by helping bridge the financial gap for youth with a desire to seek professional assistance
The Dalton Troy Foundation offers Memorial Scholarships to Horry County High School Seniors who emulate Dalton’s legacy.