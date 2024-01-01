2024 Vendor Registration

2nd Annual Dalton Troy Feel the Love Festival





Date:

Saturday, September 28th from 12-5pm

Location:

Off Grid Motorsports Park, 9890 Rt. 41, Gresham, South Carolina

Festival Details:

Live Music by The Mariah Faith, Car & Truck Show, Food Trucks, Drift Ride Alongs, and more.





Contact:

Nicole Graham (843) 241-2802 or

Shauna Argento (843) 999-1375 or

Email [email protected]





The Dalton Troy Foundation, created by his mother, Nicole Graham, February 2023, is to honor Dalton Troy Baker’s memory and carry on his legacy of BELIEVING IN YOURSELF, ENCOURAGING OTHERS, and SPREADING HOPE.

OUR MISSION

To empower youth to Believe in Yourself

To Encourage Others by offering community awareness and substance abuse education

To Spread Hope by helping bridge the financial gap for youth with a desire to seek professional assistance

The Dalton Troy Foundation offers Memorial Scholarships to Horry County High School Seniors who emulate Dalton’s legacy.