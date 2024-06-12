Silent Auction

Retail Value of $65*
Ashtae Claryfing Shampoo (8oz)
-deep cleanse that removes build-up while refreshing your scalp, leaving your hair renewed and revitalized*
Silk Protein Shampoo (8oz)
-provides moisture designed to restore and maintain your hair's natural balance*
Silk Protein Conditioner (8oz)
-a strengthening conditioner enriched with silk proteins to protect and fortify each strand*
Premium Microfiber Hair Towel
-reduces friction and helps prevent breakage while speeding up drying time
Retail Value of $65*
Ashtae Claryfing Shampoo (8oz)
-deep cleanse that removes build-up while refreshing your scalp, leaving your hair renewed and revitalized*
Silk Protein Shampoo (8oz)
-provides moisture designed to restore and maintain your hair's natural balance*
Silk Protein Conditioner (8oz)
-a strengthening conditioner enriched with silk proteins to protect and fortify each strand*
Premium Microfiber Hair Towel
-reduces friction and helps prevent breakage while speeding up drying time
Kendra Scott Earrings
$30
Starting bid
Retail Value of $80
Abbie Silver Open Frame Earrings In White Crystal
Metal: Rhodium Over Brass
Size: 3.14"L X 1.14"W
Closure: Earwire
Retail Value of $80
Abbie Silver Open Frame Earrings In White Crystal
Metal: Rhodium Over Brass
Size: 3.14"L X 1.14"W
Closure: Earwire
Custom Necklace
$30
Starting bid
Retail Value of $80
Made by jeweler Judy Mullins
20" handmade custom necklace
Black Onyx with Black Swarovski Crystals
Antique silver clasps
Retail Value of $80
Made by jeweler Judy Mullins
20" handmade custom necklace
Black Onyx with Black Swarovski Crystals
Antique silver clasps
Custom Necklace with Hematite
$40
Starting bid
Retail value of $95
Made by jeweler Judy Mullins
18" Custom Necklace
Black Onyx w/Hematite and Button Fresh Water Pearls
Antique Silver Clasp
Retail value of $95
Made by jeweler Judy Mullins
18" Custom Necklace
Black Onyx w/Hematite and Button Fresh Water Pearls
Antique Silver Clasp
Michael Kors Cooper Signature Logo Backpack
$150
Starting bid
Retail Value of $548
Logo-print canvas
• 89.4% coated canvas/9.6% polyester/1% polyurethane
• Trim: 90% coated canvas/9% polyester/1% polyurethane
• Gunmetal hardware
• 12.20”W X 16.14”H X 5.3”D
• Exterior details: front zip pocket
• Interior details: laptop compartment, 2 front slip pockets
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
Retail Value of $548
Logo-print canvas
• 89.4% coated canvas/9.6% polyester/1% polyurethane
• Trim: 90% coated canvas/9% polyester/1% polyurethane
• Gunmetal hardware
• 12.20”W X 16.14”H X 5.3”D
• Exterior details: front zip pocket
• Interior details: laptop compartment, 2 front slip pockets
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
Total Wine's Private Wine Class
$150
Starting bid
Retail value is $500*
Expires on 10/5/2025*
Schedule at least 4 weeks prior to event date*
Covers up to 20 guests, $30 for each additional person*
Minimum attendee requirement is 14*
Food will not be provided*
Tasting amounts will not be more than 2oz per wine*
Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends*
Certificates are valid for in-store redemption only and not for cash or product*
Wines included in package cannot be substituted or modified*
No additional alcohol for the purpose of consumption or tasting while in the classroom
Retail value is $500*
Expires on 10/5/2025*
Schedule at least 4 weeks prior to event date*
Covers up to 20 guests, $30 for each additional person*
Minimum attendee requirement is 14*
Food will not be provided*
Tasting amounts will not be more than 2oz per wine*
Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends*
Certificates are valid for in-store redemption only and not for cash or product*
Wines included in package cannot be substituted or modified*
No additional alcohol for the purpose of consumption or tasting while in the classroom
Michael Kors Metallic Logo Jacquard Weekender Bag
$200
Starting bid
Retail value of $748
• Weekender bag
• Logo jacquard
• 63.7% polyester/36.3% cotton
• Trim 1: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Trim 2: 50% lurex/50% polyester
• Gold-tone hardware
• 19”W X 11”H X 8.5”D
• Handle drop: 6”
• Exterior details: front slip pocket
• Interior details: 2 front slip pockets, back zip pocket
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
Retail value of $748
• Weekender bag
• Logo jacquard
• 63.7% polyester/36.3% cotton
• Trim 1: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Trim 2: 50% lurex/50% polyester
• Gold-tone hardware
• 19”W X 11”H X 8.5”D
• Handle drop: 6”
• Exterior details: front slip pocket
• Interior details: 2 front slip pockets, back zip pocket
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
Professional Photoshoot by Coophotography
$150
Starting bid
Retail Value of $500*
One hour photoshoot of your choice (Christmas, Family Shoot, Birthday, etc)*
Free shoot consultation*
5 Professionally Edited Digital Images, one outfit, one location(indoor or outdoor)*
Does not include studio rental, props, or prints*
Winner has 12 months to claim
Retail Value of $500*
One hour photoshoot of your choice (Christmas, Family Shoot, Birthday, etc)*
Free shoot consultation*
5 Professionally Edited Digital Images, one outfit, one location(indoor or outdoor)*
Does not include studio rental, props, or prints*
Winner has 12 months to claim
Let's Eat Houston
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value of $300*
In-home intimate dinner for 2 prepared by Chef Byron
Retail Value of $300*
In-home intimate dinner for 2 prepared by Chef Byron
Hand & Stone
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value of $260
Massage and facial package
Retail Value of $260
Massage and facial package
Painting of Houston Astro Player
$45
Starting bid
Retail value of $150
Artist is Betirri
Betirri is a Mexican born Houston based artist along with being a graduate of the University of Houston. His brand and signature body of work expresses the crossover between art and sports with a distinctive surrealistic style that allows the viewer to explore the identity and impact of sports in current society. He is an official artist of the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Houston next year and he has been the official artist of the Lamborghini Festival in Houston since 2014. For more information, visit www.betirri.com
Retail value of $150
Artist is Betirri
Betirri is a Mexican born Houston based artist along with being a graduate of the University of Houston. His brand and signature body of work expresses the crossover between art and sports with a distinctive surrealistic style that allows the viewer to explore the identity and impact of sports in current society. He is an official artist of the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Houston next year and he has been the official artist of the Lamborghini Festival in Houston since 2014. For more information, visit www.betirri.com
Styling With Tim Thorn
$90
Starting bid
Retail value of $300
Renowned stylist Tim Thorn, whose designs have graced the runways of New York Fashion Week and been featured on Great Day Houston, brings his expertise to you! Formerly the stylist for the Silver Fox Squad and a go-to for celebrity styling, Tim and his company, Paisley 360, are offering an exclusive two-hour styling consultation. Elevate your wardrobe and discover a fresh, personalized sense of style with this exceptional experience.
Retail value of $300
Renowned stylist Tim Thorn, whose designs have graced the runways of New York Fashion Week and been featured on Great Day Houston, brings his expertise to you! Formerly the stylist for the Silver Fox Squad and a go-to for celebrity styling, Tim and his company, Paisley 360, are offering an exclusive two-hour styling consultation. Elevate your wardrobe and discover a fresh, personalized sense of style with this exceptional experience.
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