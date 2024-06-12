Silent Auction

Retail value of $150 Artist is Betirri Betirri is a Mexican born Houston based artist along with being a graduate of the University of Houston. His brand and signature body of work expresses the crossover between art and sports with a distinctive surrealistic style that allows the viewer to explore the identity and impact of sports in current society. He is an official artist of the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Houston next year and he has been the official artist of the Lamborghini Festival in Houston since 2014. For more information, visit www.betirri.com

Retail value of $150 Artist is Betirri Betirri is a Mexican born Houston based artist along with being a graduate of the University of Houston. His brand and signature body of work expresses the crossover between art and sports with a distinctive surrealistic style that allows the viewer to explore the identity and impact of sports in current society. He is an official artist of the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Houston next year and he has been the official artist of the Lamborghini Festival in Houston since 2014. For more information, visit www.betirri.com

More details...