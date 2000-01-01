Friends of the H.A.R.P. Membership

The H.A.R.P. Museum at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley is the first Irish museum in Utica’s long and storied history. It was established to capture and pass on the rich history of the local Irish community, and the many cultural contributions and influences they have endowed to us all.

We are a 100% volunteer organization, dependent on the generosity of individuals and corporate sponsors. As such, we have established a “Friends of the H.A.R.P. Museum” membership plan, described below. Your tax-deductible membership fee will help support our ongoing efforts to promote and preserve the rich heritage of local, regional and national Irish culture for future generations.





BENEFITS INCLUDE:

> Free admission to the H.A.R.P. Museum

> Quarterly Newsletter

> Advanced notification of upcoming events

> Discounted admission to most concerts/events

> Free unlimited access to Ancestry.com

> Free access to research/reference library

> 10% discount on all H.A.R.P. Museum merchandise

> Access to video archives of past performances

> $5 “Members Only’ coupon for the Five Points Pub

> The rewarding opportunity to support the preservation of Irish history and culture