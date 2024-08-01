Impact13 Foundation

Hosted by

Impact13 Foundation

About this event

Luck Be A Lady Charity Celebration

1717 Allen Pkwy

Houston, TX 77019, USA

General / At Door Admission
$250
$50 in gaming chips
VIP Admission
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Elevate your night with premium views in a reserved section for 10. Includes acknowledgment in our digital program, plus complimentary bottle service to kickstart your celebration. Limited availability. $500 in gaming chips for the group.
Add a donation for Impact13 Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!