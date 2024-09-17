Hosted by

Dr. Yum Project

About this event

Dr. Yum's Casino Night 2025

1707 Princess Anne St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401, USA

Single Ticket
$175
NOTE: We are using a new event platform that does not charge us any fees. They will ask for a donation to their site, and you can determine how much or how little, including zero.
Couples Ticket
$300
NOTE: We are using a new event platform that does not charge us any fees. They will ask for a donation to their site, and you can determine how much or how little, including zero.
Joker: Desert Table Sponsor
$550
• 2 tickets to Casino Night • Logo in event Tribute Book and on the Desert Table • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Jack: Dance Floor Sponsor
$1,100
• 4 tickets to Casino Night • Logo in event Tribute Book, on High Top Tables around the Dance Floor, on the DJ table, and Sponsor Board at Casino Night • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Queen: Gaming Sponsor
$2,200
• Preferred Shared Table and 6 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge • 1/4 page ad in event Tribute Book • Logo on Chair Backs in the gaming area, Sponsor Board at Casino Night • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
King: Bar Sponsor
$3,300
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 8 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge • 1/2 page ad in event Tribute Book • Logo on Bar Banner & Napkins, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, and on your Reserved Table • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Air: High Roller Lounge Sponsor
$5,500
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 10 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge • 5 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash • Full page ad in event Tribute Book • Logo on High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, DYP Sponsor, Bar Banner & Napkins,  Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 12 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge • 6 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash • Logo and/or business name listed as presenter of 2025 Casino Night in all promotional materials • Logo displayed on thank you notes and post-event emails to attendees • Full page ad in event Tribute Book • Logo on Step & Repeat Banner, High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, Bar Banner & Napkins,  Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
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