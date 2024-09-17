Dr. Yum's Casino Night 2025

NOTE: We are using a new event platform that does not charge us any fees. They will ask for a donation to their site, and you can determine how much or how little, including zero.
NOTE: We are using a new event platform that does not charge us any fees. They will ask for a donation to their site, and you can determine how much or how little, including zero.
Couples Ticket
$300
NOTE: We are using a new event platform that does not charge us any fees. They will ask for a donation to their site, and you can determine how much or how little, including zero.
NOTE: We are using a new event platform that does not charge us any fees. They will ask for a donation to their site, and you can determine how much or how little, including zero.
Joker: Desert Table Sponsor
$550
• 2 tickets to Casino Night
• Logo in event Tribute Book and on the Desert Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
• 2 tickets to Casino Night
• Logo in event Tribute Book and on the Desert Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Jack: Dance Floor Sponsor
$1,100
• 4 tickets to Casino Night
• Logo in event Tribute Book, on High Top Tables around the Dance Floor, on the DJ table, and Sponsor Board at Casino Night
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
• 4 tickets to Casino Night
• Logo in event Tribute Book, on High Top Tables around the Dance Floor, on the DJ table, and Sponsor Board at Casino Night
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Queen: Gaming Sponsor
$2,200
• Preferred Shared Table and 6 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 1/4 page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on Chair Backs in the gaming area, Sponsor Board at Casino Night
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
• Preferred Shared Table and 6 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 1/4 page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on Chair Backs in the gaming area, Sponsor Board at Casino Night
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
King: Bar Sponsor
$3,300
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 8 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 1/2 page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on Bar Banner & Napkins, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, and on your Reserved Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 8 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 1/2 page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on Bar Banner & Napkins, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, and on your Reserved Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Air: High Roller Lounge Sponsor
$5,500
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 10 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 5 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash
• Full page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, DYP Sponsor, Bar Banner & Napkins, Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 10 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 5 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash
• Full page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, DYP Sponsor, Bar Banner & Napkins, Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 12 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 6 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash
• Logo and/or business name listed as presenter of 2025 Casino Night in all promotional materials
• Logo displayed on thank you notes and post-event emails to attendees
• Full page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on Step & Repeat Banner, High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, Bar Banner & Napkins, Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 12 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge
• 6 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash
• Logo and/or business name listed as presenter of 2025 Casino Night in all promotional materials
• Logo displayed on thank you notes and post-event emails to attendees
• Full page ad in event Tribute Book
• Logo on Step & Repeat Banner, High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, Bar Banner & Napkins, Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table
• Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025
Add a donation for Dr. Yum Project
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