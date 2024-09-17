Dr. Yum's Casino Night 2025

• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 12 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge • 6 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash • Logo and/or business name listed as presenter of 2025 Casino Night in all promotional materials • Logo displayed on thank you notes and post-event emails to attendees • Full page ad in event Tribute Book • Logo on Step & Repeat Banner, High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, Bar Banner & Napkins, Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025

• Premiere Reserved Table with Champagne and 12 tickets to Casino Night with access to High Roller Lounge • 6 VIP Parking Spaces and extra Casino Cash • Logo and/or business name listed as presenter of 2025 Casino Night in all promotional materials • Logo displayed on thank you notes and post-event emails to attendees • Full page ad in event Tribute Book • Logo on Step & Repeat Banner, High Roller Lounge, Sponsor Board at Casino Night, Bar Banner & Napkins, Chair Backs in gaming area, High Top Tables around the Dance Floor & DJ table, and on your Reserved Table • Logo and link to your website on DoctorYum.org throughout 2025

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