Feed Hope with an End of Year Gift.

Help us fill our shelves! This will cover all the costs that are associated with the purchase of fresh produce and day-of expenses to ensure our families are served with dignity. Donation includes: -(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon -Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo -Company can set up a table on distribution day and meet our families and share your business with them. (Must be pre-approved to table.)

Help us fill our shelves! This will cover all the costs that are associated with the purchase of fresh produce and day-of expenses to ensure our families are served with dignity. Donation includes: -(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon -Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo -Company can set up a table on distribution day and meet our families and share your business with them. (Must be pre-approved to table.)

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