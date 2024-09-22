Feed Hope with an End of Year Gift.

This generous donation will help support and sustain our program and help allow us to say YES! to every family who asks us for help.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Branding on storefront
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
This generous donation will help support and sustain our program and help allow us to say YES! to every family who asks us for help.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Branding on storefront
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
Food Safety Standards Sponsor
$7,500
Dealing with food, it is important to ensure we have refrigeration and keep our facility cool to ensure our food is kept within the food safety standards. This sponsorship will cover our annual utility bills to support that.
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
-Branding on freezers
Dealing with food, it is important to ensure we have refrigeration and keep our facility cool to ensure our food is kept within the food safety standards. This sponsorship will cover our annual utility bills to support that.
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
-Branding on freezers
Sponsor Grocery Bags for a year
$6,500
Sponsor grocery bags for the entire year. This is a way to support our yearlong efforts.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
-Company provided stickers to be placed on every non-perishable grocery bag distributed.
Sponsor grocery bags for the entire year. This is a way to support our yearlong efforts.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
-Company provided stickers to be placed on every non-perishable grocery bag distributed.
Transportation Costs
$5,500
Sponsor our annual transportation costs. This will allow us to pick up and deliver groceries, support community events with fresh produce, and ensure we can bring our services county-wide.
Donation Includes:
-(4) VIP Tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Big Check in front of the van and recognition in newsletter and social media
Sponsor our annual transportation costs. This will allow us to pick up and deliver groceries, support community events with fresh produce, and ensure we can bring our services county-wide.
Donation Includes:
-(4) VIP Tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Big Check in front of the van and recognition in newsletter and social media
Family Food Provider
$5,000
This generous contribution helps us provide food for those who are homebound due to health conditions.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
This generous contribution helps us provide food for those who are homebound due to health conditions.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
Sponsor a Grocery Distribution Day
$5,000
Help us fill our shelves! This will cover all the costs that are associated with the purchase of fresh produce and day-of expenses to ensure our families are served with dignity.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
-Company can set up a table on distribution day and meet our families and share your business with them. (Must be pre-approved to table.)
Help us fill our shelves! This will cover all the costs that are associated with the purchase of fresh produce and day-of expenses to ensure our families are served with dignity.
Donation includes:
-(4) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Photo with Check and recognition in newsletter and social media with a photo
-Company can set up a table on distribution day and meet our families and share your business with them. (Must be pre-approved to table.)
Holiday Hero
$2,500
This beautiful gift helps us feed more families during the holidays and include specialty items to allow them to create beautiful memories with their families during the holiday.
Donation includes:
-(2) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
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This beautiful gift helps us feed more families during the holidays and include specialty items to allow them to create beautiful memories with their families during the holiday.
Donation includes:
-(2) VIP tickets to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
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Grocery Guardian
$1,800
Become a Grocery Guardian and sponsor a family for a year! This not only covers the costs for groceries, produce, and wrap-around services but if a family transitions out of our program, the funds will be transferred to support a new family in need.
Donation includes:
-(1) VIP Ticket to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Recognition at our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
Become a Grocery Guardian and sponsor a family for a year! This not only covers the costs for groceries, produce, and wrap-around services but if a family transitions out of our program, the funds will be transferred to support a new family in need.
Donation includes:
-(1) VIP Ticket to our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
-Recognition at our Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon
Sponsor (5) Families For a Month
$750
This not only includes groceries and produce, but also wrap-around services to fully support the family.
This not only includes groceries and produce, but also wrap-around services to fully support the family.
Sponsor 1) Family For a Month
$150
This not only includes groceries and produce, but also wrap-around services to fully support the family.
This not only includes groceries and produce, but also wrap-around services to fully support the family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!