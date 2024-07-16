Young Adult Flag Football League 2024

Sunday, August 4th (afternoon): Pre-season scrimmage
Sunday, August 18th (afternoon): Game 1
Sunday, August 25th (afternoon): Game 2
Tuesday, September 3rd (evening): Game 3
Sunday, September 8th (afternoon): Game 4
Sunday, September 15th (afternoon): Game 5
Sunday, September 22nd (afternoon): Playoff first round
Sunday, September 29th (afternoon): Semi-Final
Sunday, October 6th (afternoon): Championship and Pro-Bowl
Substitute ONLY fee
$10
I cannot participate as a full participant, but please contact me as a Substitute.
If you can play in less than 4 games from August 18 - September 29, please sign up as a substitute.
