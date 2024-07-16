eventClosed

Young Adult Flag Football League 2024

1400 E 46th St

Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA

Full Season Participation Fee
$35
Sunday, August 4th (afternoon): Pre-season scrimmage Sunday, August 18th (afternoon): Game 1 Sunday, August 25th (afternoon): Game 2 Tuesday, September 3rd (evening): Game 3 Sunday, September 8th (afternoon): Game 4 Sunday, September 15th (afternoon): Game 5 Sunday, September 22nd (afternoon): Playoff first round Sunday, September 29th (afternoon): Semi-Final Sunday, October 6th (afternoon): Championship and Pro-Bowl
Substitute ONLY fee
$10
I cannot participate as a full participant, but please contact me as a Substitute. If you can play in less than 4 games from August 18 - September 29, please sign up as a substitute.

