2024 K9 Frisbee World Championships

*Includes registration and medal (for those who place)
*A separate ticket is required for each human/dog team. If competing with more than one dog, you may use the "subsequent dog" ticket to receive a discount for registering with multiple dogs.
*Does not include shirt
Second Dog (both early and regular registration)
$25
*This includes registration and a medal (for those who place).
*Does not include tee
Third Dog (both early and regular registration)
$25
Fourth Dog (both early and regular registration)
$25
Fifth Dog (both early and regular registration)
$25
Fun Run
$25
1 ticket = 2 (60 second) rounds of Toss and Fetch with 1 dog. These runs will be separate from the World Championships and will not count for any points or awards. They are solely for enjoyment and enrichment.
