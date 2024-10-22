Great Heart Prairie View's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Imagine the luxury of bypassing the after-school pickup line for an entire month! This exclusive auction item allows your child to enjoy a hassle-free end to their school day. With this package, your child can be among the first to leave the school grounds, eliminating the wait and giving them extra time for activities, homework, or simply unwinding after a busy day. Perfect for busy parents and energetic kids alike, this experience brings convenience and excitement to the afternoon routine. Bid now for this unique opportunity and giving your child a special treat!
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of leadership with our exclusive “Headmaster for a Day” experience! This unique auction item allows a lucky scholar to experience a day in the life of the headmaster, gaining insight into the responsibilities and joys of school leadership. This is not only a fun and educational opportunity, but also a chance to make your mark on the school community. Bid now to unlock this exciting experience.
Elevate your concert experience with our exclusive Winter Concert VIP package! This special auction item includes one front row parking pass and two prime front row seats, ensuring you won't miss a moment of the action. Arrive in style with convenient parking just steps away from the venue, and enjoy the thrill of being right at the front, surrounded by the energy of the performance. Feel the excitement as you watch your favorite artists up close, creating unforgettable memories. Bid now for this unique opportunity to enjoy the concert in ultimate comfort and style. Don’t miss your chance to be a VIP at this winter celebration!
Bring the warmth and beauty of autumn into your home with our stunning fall wreaths! Each handcrafted wreath is adorned with a vibrant mix of seasonal foliage, rich colors, and charming accents that capture the essence of fall. Perfect for your front door, a cozy entryway, or as a unique centerpiece, these wreaths add a touch of seasonal flair to any space. From rustic designs featuring pinecones and berries to elegant arrangements with bright leaves and pumpkins, there’s a style to suit every taste. Bid now to welcome the beauty of fall into your home! These wreaths make a wonderful addition to your decor or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Capture the magic of the season with our exclusive Holiday Photo Session! Perfect for families, couples, or individuals, this package offers a festive mini session that will create cherished memories for years to come. Ideal for holiday cards, gifts, or simply to celebrate the season, this mini session is a delightful way to showcase your festive cheer. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create stunning holiday portraits! Bid now for a chance to secure your session. Let’s make this holiday season one to remember!
Unleash your creativity with our fabulous DIY Flower Bar, perfect for a fun gathering with friends! This unique experience includes 100 vibrant flower stems and two types of lush greenery, providing everything you need to craft stunning arrangements for up to 20 guests. Whether you’re hosting a birthday party, bridal shower, or just a casual get-together, this flower bar offers a delightful way to express your floral artistry. Each participant will have the opportunity to mix and match blooms to create their own custom bouquet to take home, making it a memorable and interactive experience. Bid now for this colorful addition to your next celebration and enjoy an afternoon of creativity, laughter, and beautiful flowers! Let the blooms inspire you!
Transform your dining space into an elegant restaurant with this unique auction item: a private dinner for two, prepared in the comfort of your own home! Treat yourself or surprise someone special with an unforgettable night of delicious food and cherished memories.
