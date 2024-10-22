Great Heart Prairie View's Silent Auction

Elevate your concert experience with our exclusive Winter Concert VIP package! This special auction item includes one front row parking pass and two prime front row seats, ensuring you won't miss a moment of the action. Arrive in style with convenient parking just steps away from the venue, and enjoy the thrill of being right at the front, surrounded by the energy of the performance. Feel the excitement as you watch your favorite artists up close, creating unforgettable memories. Bid now for this unique opportunity to enjoy the concert in ultimate comfort and style. Don’t miss your chance to be a VIP at this winter celebration!