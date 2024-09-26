eventClosed

4Front Employee Garage Sale

Laptop: Laptop Dell G7 I7 7700 item
Laptop: Laptop Dell G7 I7 7700
$500
Windows 11. Intel 12-Core i7-10750H @2.59 GHz. 16 GB RAM. 516 GB SSD. 17" screen
Laptop: Dell Latitude 7410 item
Laptop: Dell Latitude 7410
$100
Windows 11. Intel 8-Core i5-10310U @2.21 GHz. 8 GB RAM. 512 GB SSD. 14" Screen
Desktop: Dell OptiPlex 3080 Micro item
Desktop: Dell OptiPlex 3080 Micro
$50
Small form factor desktop. Not wifi capable, a separate Wifi USB card can be purchsed from Amazon for use via WIFI. Otherwise it can be used via an ethernet cable for internet access.
Men's Size Large Black Vest item
Men's Size Large Black Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Size 2XL Black Vest item
Men's Size 2XL Black Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Small Gray Vest item
Men's Small Gray Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Large Gray Vest item
Men's Large Gray Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's 2XL Gray Vest item
Men's 2XL Gray Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Medium Navy Vest item
Men's Medium Navy Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Black XLT Long Sleeve Button Up item
Men's Black XLT Long Sleeve Button Up
$11
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Pale Green LT Long Sleeve Button Up item
Men's Pale Green LT Long Sleeve Button Up
$11
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Light Blue XLT Long Sleeve Button Up item
Men's Light Blue XLT Long Sleeve Button Up
$11
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Gray Medium Long Sleeve Polo item
Men's Gray Medium Long Sleeve Polo
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Gray Large Long Sleeve Polo item
Men's Gray Large Long Sleeve Polo
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Blue 4XL Long Sleeve Polo item
Men's Blue 4XL Long Sleeve Polo
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Navy 4XL Long Sleeve Polo item
Men's Navy 4XL Long Sleeve Polo
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Large Black Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's Large Black Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Large Navy Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's Large Navy Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Small Light Blue Short Sleeve Dri Fit Polo item
Men's Small Light Blue Short Sleeve Dri Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Medium White Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's Medium White Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Medium Black Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's Medium Black Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Large Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's Large Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Mens' XL Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Mens' XL Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's 3XL Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's 3XL Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's 4XL Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo item
Men's 4XL Blue Short Sleeve Dri-Fit Polo
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Medium Gray Zip Up item
Men's Medium Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Large Gray Zip Up item
Men's Large Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's XL Gray Zip Up item
Men's XL Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Small Blue Zip Up item
Men's Small Blue Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Large Blue Zip Up item
Men's Large Blue Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's XL Blue Zip Up item
Men's XL Blue Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Large Black Vest item
Women's Large Black Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 3XL Black Vest item
Women's 3XL Black Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Medium Navy Vest item
Women's Medium Navy Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XL Navy Vest item
Women's XL Navy Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XL Gray Vest item
Women's XL Gray Vest
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Medium Gray Button Up Cardigan item
Women's Medium Gray Button Up Cardigan
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XL Black Sweater item
Women's XL Black Sweater
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 2XL Navy Blazer item
Women's 2XL Navy Blazer
$13
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XS Gray Blazer item
Women's XS Gray Blazer
$13
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 2XL Black Full Zip Sweater item
Women's 2XL Black Full Zip Sweater
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Large Black Button Up Shrug item
Women's Large Black Button Up Shrug
$7
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Medium White Button Up Shrug item
Women's Medium White Button Up Shrug
$7
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Large Navy Open Shrug item
Women's Large Navy Open Shrug
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XL Black Open Shrug item
Women's XL Black Open Shrug
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XS Gray Open Shrug item
Women's XS Gray Open Shrug
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Medium Gray Open Shrug item
Women's Medium Gray Open Shrug
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Large Gray Open Shrug item
Women's Large Gray Open Shrug
$9
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Large Light Blue Long Sleeve Button Up item
Women's Large Light Blue Long Sleeve Button Up
$6
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 2XL Light Blue Short Sleeved Dri-Fit Polo item
Women's 2XL Light Blue Short Sleeved Dri-Fit Polo
$8
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 2XL Blue Short Sleeved Dri-Fit Polo item
Women's 2XL Blue Short Sleeved Dri-Fit Polo
$8
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XS Gray Zip Up item
Women's XS Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's Small Gray Zip Up item
Women's Small Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XL Gray Zip Up item
Women's XL Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 2XL Gray Zip Up item
Women's 2XL Gray Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's XL Blue Zip Up item
Women's XL Blue Zip Up
$12
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Women's 3XL Gray Eddie Bauer Jacket item
Women's 3XL Gray Eddie Bauer Jacket
$19
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.
Men's Xl Dark Blue Sweater Vest item
Men's Xl Dark Blue Sweater Vest
$8
All clothing items listed are used. Item available for purchase may not be specific item pictured. Please note that if the size was illegible, the garment was compared to other same or similar items to best determine size.

