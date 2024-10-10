2025-2026 GEM Club Sponsors

Benefits:
-Exclusive sleeve placement on GEM Club t-shirts with 1-color print.
-Two social media posts per month from August to June.
-Banner placement at all GEM Club events.
-Opportunity to set up their own table/tent at our events.
Recognition:
-Highlighted on the GEM Club website Sponsorship page, with logo and link to website.
-Featured in our parent newsletter once a month.
Sapphire Sponsor
$2,000
Benefits:
-Yard signs at all GEM Club events.
-One social media post per month from August to June.
-Opportunity to set up their own table/tent at our events.
Recognition:
-Mentioned on the GEM Club website Sponsorship page.
-Included in event promotional materials.
Emerald Sponsor
$500
Benefits:
-Access to place informational materials in our tent areas at events we attend.
-Opportunity to set up their own table/tent at GEM hosted events.
Recognition:
-Listed on the GEM Club website.
-Mentioned in event announcements on social media
Ruby Sponsor
$200
Benefits:
-Access to place informational materials in our tent areas at events GEM Club attends.
