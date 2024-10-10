2025-2026 GEM Club Sponsors

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits: -Exclusive sleeve placement on GEM Club t-shirts with 1-color print. -Two social media posts per month from August to June. -Banner placement at all GEM Club events. -Opportunity to set up their own table/tent at our events. Recognition: -Highlighted on the GEM Club website Sponsorship page, with logo and link to website. -Featured in our parent newsletter once a month.
Sapphire Sponsor
$2,000

Benefits: -Yard signs at all GEM Club events. -One social media post per month from August to June. -Opportunity to set up their own table/tent at our events. Recognition: -Mentioned on the GEM Club website Sponsorship page. -Included in event promotional materials.
Emerald Sponsor
$500

Benefits: -Access to place informational materials in our tent areas at events we attend. -Opportunity to set up their own table/tent at GEM hosted events. Recognition: -Listed on the GEM Club website. -Mentioned in event announcements on social media
Ruby Sponsor
$200

Benefits: -Access to place informational materials in our tent areas at events GEM Club attends.

