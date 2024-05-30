2024 Comedy Show for Masco Youth football and cheer!

Please put name of people you would like to be seated with and we will try to accommodate requests
Please put name of people you would like to be seated with and we will try to accommodate requests
Reserved table of 8
$800
groupTicketCaption
This is a reserved, up close table for you and your friends! Please give names as soon as possible.
This is a reserved, up close table for you and your friends! Please give names as soon as possible.
EVENT SPONSOR
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
NEW: you will get visual logo recognition on all correspondences moving forward, social media shoutouts and verbal recognition at the event. You will also have a front row table reserved for 10 at the comedy show! Only 1 left!
NEW: you will get visual logo recognition on all correspondences moving forward, social media shoutouts and verbal recognition at the event. You will also have a front row table reserved for 10 at the comedy show! Only 1 left!