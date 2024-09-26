Ellerhorst Elementary School PTA's Shop

For limited release, these are 100% Cotton youth only t-shirts in green only. See availability.
Youth Spirit Wear T-Shirt - size Medium (10/12)
$7
For limited release, these are 100% Cotton youth only t-shirts in green only. We have 30 medium at this price. See availability.
Youth Spirit Wear T-Shirt - size Large (14/16)
$7
For limited release, these are 100% Cotton youth only t-shirts in green only. See availability.
Youth Spirit Wear T-Shirt - size Extra Large (18/20)
$7
For limited release, these are 100% Cotton youth only t-shirts in green only. See availability.
Croc Charms
$3
Croc charms for $3 each
Sticker with blank name - Sticker Option 1
$1
3" Vinyl Ellerhorst Rattler sticker to write name on. Great for water bottles, lunch boxes
Sticker with Pinole, CA - Sticker Option 2
$1
2'5" Vinyl Sticker, Ellerhorst Rattler sticker with Pinole, Ca.
In My PTA Era Sticker - Sticker Option 3
$1
3" Vinyl Sticker - My PTA Era Sticker for water bottles, cool chest.
In My PTA Era Sticker - Sticker Option 4
$1
3" Vinyl Sticker In My PTA Era with words
Jamba Juice Cards
$10
These cards are pre-loaded with 6 x BOGO (Buy One Get One Free) for any smoothie. At only $10 each the card pays for itself at the first visit! Enjoy two healthy drinks for the price of one and feel good that you are also helping your favorite school, Ellerhorst Elementary School!
Rattler Plush Soft Blanket
$20
These will be delivered when they arrive in December 2024 or January 2025.
* Soft plush blanket you'll want to snuggle with
* Beautiful spirited full color vibrant print
* Great to have to spread school spirit
* Large warm gift that makes a great keepsake
* Keeps you cozy year after year
* Size 60”x70”
* 100% polyester
Youth Sweatshirt Green Size Small (6/8)
$40
Youth Unisex Full-Zip Hooded sweatshirt, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, this full-zip sweatshirt has circle logo on back and Rattler in front. See availability.
Youth Sweatshirt Green Size Medium (8/10)
$40
Youth Unisex Full-Zip Hooded sweatshirt, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, this full-zip sweatshirt has circle logo on back and Rattler in front. See availability.
Youth Sweatshirt Green Size Large (14/16)
$40
Youth Unisex Full-Zip Hooded sweatshirt, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, this full-zip sweatshirt has circle logo on back and Rattler in front. See availability.
Youth Sweatshirt Green Size Extra Large (18/20)
$40
Youth Unisex Full-Zip Hooded sweatshirt, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, this full-zip sweatshirt has circle logo on back and Rattler in front. See availability.
Donation directly to PTA Fundraising
$1
100% of your donations will go towards PTA Fundraising. No fees.
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Yellow - Large
$20
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Yellow - Large. Elevate your everyday style. This shirt is a symbol of pure, American cotton quality, crafted from 6 ounces of 100% US cotton. It's designed to provide both comfort and style. Whether you prefer an all-cotton tee or opt for the cotton/poly blends, this shirt has something for everyone.
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Kelly Green - 2XL
$20
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Kelly Green - 2XL
Elevate your everyday style. This shirt is a symbol of pure, American cotton quality, crafted from 6 ounces of 100% US cotton. It's designed to provide both comfort and style. Whether you prefer an all-cotton tee or opt for the cotton/poly blends, this shirt has something for everyone,
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Irish Green - M
$20
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Irish Green - Medium
Elevate your everyday style. This shirt is a symbol of pure, American cotton quality, crafted from 6 ounces of 100% US cotton. It's designed to provide both comfort and style. Whether you prefer an all-cotton tee or opt for the cotton/poly blends, this shirt has something for everyone.
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Irish Green - 3XL
$20
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Irish Green - 3XL
Elevate your everyday style. This shirt is a symbol of pure, American cotton quality, crafted from 6 ounces of 100% US cotton. It's designed to provide both comfort and style. Whether you prefer an all-cotton tee or opt for the cotton/poly blends, this shirt has something for everyone.
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Dark Heather - S
$20
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Dark Heather - Small
Elevate your everyday style. This shirt is a symbol of pure, American cotton quality, crafted from 6 ounces of 100% US cotton. It's designed to provide both comfort and style. Whether you prefer an all-cotton tee or opt for the cotton/poly blends, this shirt has something for everyone.
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Green - Fan Fav L
$20
Adult Unisex In My Ellerhorst Era Shirt - Green - Fan Favorite Premium Tee - L
Show your support in style. This tee, crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton with 30 singles, ensures a comfortable and fashionable fit. The fabric combines 90/10 cotton/poly in Athletic Heather and 50/50 cotton/poly in Dark Heather Grey and Heather Navy. Designed for the ladies, this tee features a fashionable fit to flatter your silhouette. The removable tag enhances your comfort and allows for easy relabeling if desired. The 1x1 rib knit collar ensures a snug yet flexible fit, and the shoulder-to-shoulder back neck tape adds to the tee's durability.
Adult Unisex Rattler Circle - Yellow - Fan Favorite S
$20
Adult Unisex Rattler Circle - Yellow - Fan Favorite Premium Tee V Neck - S
Let your fan pride shine through and elevate your style. This 100% ring-spun cotton tee, with 30 singles, ensures you'll be comfortable and fashionable while showing off your team spirit. The fabric is a combination of 90/10 cotton/poly in Athletic Heather and 50/50 cotton/poly in Dark Heather Grey. Designed for ladies, it features a fashion fit to flatter your silhouette. The removable tag adds to your comfort and allows for easy relabeling if desired. The 1x1 rib knit collar ensures a snug yet flexible fit, and the shoulder-to-shoulder back neck taping enhances the tee's durability.
Adult Unisex Rattler Circle - Yellow - Fan Favorite XL
$20
Adult Unisex Rattler Circle - Yellow - Fan Favorite Premium Tee V Neck - XL
Let your fan pride shine through and elevate your style. This 100% ring-spun cotton tee, with 30 singles, ensures you'll be comfortable and fashionable while showing off your team spirit. The fabric is a combination of 90/10 cotton/poly in Athletic Heather and 50/50 cotton/poly in Dark Heather Grey. Designed for ladies, it features a fashion fit to flatter your silhouette. The removable tag adds to your comfort and allows for easy relabeling if desired. The 1x1 rib knit collar ensures a snug yet flexible fit, and the shoulder-to-shoulder back neck taping enhances the tee's durability.
Adult Unisex Rattler Circle - Yellow - Fan Favorite 2XL
$20
Adult Unisex Rattler Circle - Yellow - Fan Favorite Premium Tee V Neck - 2XL
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - S
$40
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - S
Elevate your comfort and style. Crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, this sweatshirt ensures a perfect balance of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs, ensuring longevity and a polished look. Designed for your convenience, the double-lined hood comes with a dyed-to-match draw-cord. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex offer a secure and flexible fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for all-day comfort. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - M
$40
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - M
Elevate your comfort and style. Crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, this sweatshirt ensures a perfect balance of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs, ensuring longevity and a polished look. Designed for your convenience, the double-lined hood comes with a dyed-to-match draw-cord. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex offer a secure and flexible fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for all-day comfort. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - L
$40
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - L
Elevate your comfort and style. Crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, this sweatshirt ensures a perfect balance of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs, ensuring longevity and a polished look. Designed for your convenience, the double-lined hood comes with a dyed-to-match draw-cord. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex offer a secure and flexible fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for all-day comfort. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - XL
$40
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - XL
Elevate your comfort and style. Crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, this sweatshirt ensures a perfect balance of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs, ensuring longevity and a polished look. Designed for your convenience, the double-lined hood comes with a dyed-to-match draw-cord. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex offer a secure and flexible fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for all-day comfort. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - 3XL
$40
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - 3XL
Elevate your comfort and style. Crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, this sweatshirt ensures a perfect balance of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs, ensuring longevity and a polished look. Designed for your convenience, the double-lined hood comes with a dyed-to-match draw-cord. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex offer a secure and flexible fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for all-day comfort. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - 2XL
$40
Adult Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - 2XL
Elevate your comfort and style. Crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, this sweatshirt ensures a perfect balance of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs, ensuring longevity and a polished look. Designed for your convenience, the double-lined hood comes with a dyed-to-match draw-cord. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex offer a secure and flexible fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for all-day comfort. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Adult Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - M
$40
Adult Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - M
This throwback look offers both colorfulness and comfort. The sweatshirt is crafted using a prepared-for-dye blank and hand-dyed for a vibrant appearance. It features 8-ounce, 80/20 cotton-poly fleece fabric, a two-ply hood, and dyed-to-match drawcords. Additionally, it includes a front pouch pocket. Due to the tie-dye process, each garment carries its own unique character, with slight color variations expected.
Adult Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - L
$40
Adult Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - L
This throwback look offers both colorfulness and comfort. The sweatshirt is crafted using a prepared-for-dye blank and hand-dyed for a vibrant appearance. It features 8-ounce, 80/20 cotton-poly fleece fabric, a two-ply hood, and dyed-to-match drawcords. Additionally, it includes a front pouch pocket. Due to the tie-dye process, each garment carries its own unique character, with slight color variations expected.
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - S
$45
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - S
Made from a cozy 8-ounce blend of US 50/50 cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt combines warmth with durability. The double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs ensures long-lasting quality. Stay cozy with the unlined hood featuring a dyed-to-match drawcord, while the metal zipper adds a touch of sophistication. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and comfortable fit. With front pouch pockets, this sweatshirt offers convenience and versatility. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and fashion with the Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, your go-to choice for cozy days and cool evenings.
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - M
$45
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - M
Made from a cozy 8-ounce blend of US 50/50 cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt combines warmth with durability. The double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs ensures long-lasting quality. Stay cozy with the unlined hood featuring a dyed-to-match drawcord, while the metal zipper adds a touch of sophistication. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and comfortable fit. With front pouch pockets, this sweatshirt offers convenience and versatility. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and fashion with the Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, your go-to choice for cozy days and cool evenings.
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - L
$45
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - L
Made from a cozy 8-ounce blend of US 50/50 cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt combines warmth with durability. The double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs ensures long-lasting quality. Stay cozy with the unlined hood featuring a dyed-to-match drawcord, while the metal zipper adds a touch of sophistication. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and comfortable fit. With front pouch pockets, this sweatshirt offers convenience and versatility. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and fashion with the Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, your go-to choice for cozy days and cool evenings.
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - XL
$45
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - XL
Made from a cozy 8-ounce blend of US 50/50 cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt combines warmth with durability. The double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs ensures long-lasting quality. Stay cozy with the unlined hood featuring a dyed-to-match drawcord, while the metal zipper adds a touch of sophistication. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and comfortable fit. With front pouch pockets, this sweatshirt offers convenience and versatility. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and fashion with the Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, your go-to choice for cozy days and cool evenings.
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - 2XL
$45
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - 2XL
Made from a cozy 8-ounce blend of US 50/50 cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt combines warmth with durability. The double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs ensures long-lasting quality. Stay cozy with the unlined hood featuring a dyed-to-match drawcord, while the metal zipper adds a touch of sophistication. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and comfortable fit. With front pouch pockets, this sweatshirt offers convenience and versatility. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and fashion with the Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, your go-to choice for cozy days and cool evenings.
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - 3XL
$45
Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Green - 3XL
Made from a cozy 8-ounce blend of US 50/50 cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt combines warmth with durability. The double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs ensures long-lasting quality. Stay cozy with the unlined hood featuring a dyed-to-match drawcord, while the metal zipper adds a touch of sophistication. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and comfortable fit. With front pouch pockets, this sweatshirt offers convenience and versatility. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and fashion with the Adult Unisex Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, your go-to choice for cozy days and cool evenings.
Youth Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - M
$40
Youth Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - M
This throwback look offers both colorfulness and comfort. The sweatshirt is crafted using a prepared-for-dye blank and hand-dyed for a vibrant appearance. It features 8-ounce, 80/20 cotton-poly fleece fabric, a two-ply hood, and dyed-to-match drawcords. Additionally, it includes a front pouch pocket. Due to the tie-dye process, each garment carries its own unique character, with slight color variations expected.
Youth Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - L
$40
Youth Unisex Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie - Green - M
This throwback look offers both colorfulness and comfort. The sweatshirt is crafted using a prepared-for-dye blank and hand-dyed for a vibrant appearance. It features 8-ounce, 80/20 cotton-poly fleece fabric, a two-ply hood, and dyed-to-match drawcords. Additionally, it includes a front pouch pocket. Due to the tie-dye process, each garment carries its own unique character, with slight color variations expected.
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - L
$35
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - L
***IMPORTANT*** Hoodies tend to run on the smaller side. We recommend ordering 1 size up. If this item is intended for someone in middle school, most middle school kids usually order adult sizes. Elevate your youth's comfort and style. This sweatshirt is crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, offering the perfect combination of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs for added longevity. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, this sweatshirt includes a double-lined hood without a draw-cord, ensuring worry-free wear for your child. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and flexible fit, perfect for active kids. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - XL
$35
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Irish Green - XL
***IMPORTANT*** Hoodies tend to run on the smaller side. We recommend ordering 1 size up. If this item is intended for someone in middle school, most middle school kids usually order adult sizes. Elevate your youth's comfort and style. This sweatshirt is crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, offering the perfect combination of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs for added longevity. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, this sweatshirt includes a double-lined hood without a draw-cord, ensuring worry-free wear for your child. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and flexible fit, perfect for active kids. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Yellow - S
$35
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Yellow - S
***IMPORTANT*** Hoodies tend to run on the smaller side. We recommend ordering 1 size up. If this item is intended for someone in middle school, most middle school kids usually order adult sizes. Elevate your youth's comfort and style. This sweatshirt is crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, offering the perfect combination of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs for added longevity. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, this sweatshirt includes a double-lined hood without a draw-cord, ensuring worry-free wear for your child. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and flexible fit, perfect for active kids. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Yellow - M
$35
Youth Unisex Hoodie - Rattler Circle - Yellow - M
***IMPORTANT*** Hoodies tend to run on the smaller side. We recommend ordering 1 size up. If this item is intended for someone in middle school, most middle school kids usually order adult sizes. Elevate your youth's comfort and style. This sweatshirt is crafted from an 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly blend, offering the perfect combination of warmth and durability. It features double-needle stitching at the waistband and cuffs for added longevity. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, this sweatshirt includes a double-lined hood without a draw-cord, ensuring worry-free wear for your child. The 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex provide a secure and flexible fit, perfect for active kids. Plus, the front pouch pocket adds functionality and style.
