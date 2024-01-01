Open Thursdays: Volunteer Night Edition

Join us for a special Volunteer Night Edition of our Open Thursdays meeting on May 30th at 7pm!





This month, we invite the entire LGBTQ+ community and our allies to come together for a night of community service & conversation. We'll be organizing our new community closet space, sorting donations of clothing and personal care items.





Enjoy food and refreshments as we work together to empower our community. Our Transinclusive offices are located on the North side of Building B (the bright turquoise building), behind The Pride Center’s Schubert Building. Join us in making a difference!





📍 Transinclusive Group

2038 N Dixie Hwy - 104A

Wilton Manors, FL 33305