APA Penn's 2026 Silent Auction

The Discovery Bundle offers a selection of Peekay’s most popular products to

give you a taste of holistic wellness from head to toe. Whether you’re looking

to boost energy, improve digestion, or support your immune system, this

bundle is the perfect introduction to the power of herbal remedies. Includes Wake the Dead, Eleven Mushrooms, Calm Down, and Throat Spray.





Thank you to Peekay's Herbs for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://peekaysherbs.com/ for more information about these products and their whole product line.