APA Penn's 2026 Silent Auction

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Thank you to NCBAHM for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.ncbahm.org/ for information on recertification.
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This Essential Wellness Bundle includes:
Skincare: Moxa Oil Plus, Lymph Oil, Herbal Comfort Salve
Immune: Deep Lung Respiratory Support, Anti-X Sinus Care, Deep Lung 3in1 - All in One Protector
Women's Essentials: Vitex, Yoni Oil (Joy Juice), Menopause Plus
Thank you to Benedictine Herbs for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.benedictineherbs.com/ for more information about these products and their whole product line.
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Qigong offers a tool to better physical and mental health, wellbeing and longevity. This course teaches one of the most popular qigong forms practised throughout the world in a detail never before available. Peter has studied, practised and taught the healing arts for nearly fifty years and has created this course to share everything he has learnt during that time.
10 NCBAHM CEUS
Thank you to Net of Knowledge for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://netofknowledge.com/ to browse their full catalog of courses.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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Thank you to Lhasa OMS for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.lhasaoms.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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Thank you to Treasure of the East for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://treasureoftheeast.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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Thank you to Evergreen Herbs for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.evherbs.com/ to brose their full catalog of products.
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The Discovery Bundle offers a selection of Peekay’s most popular products to
give you a taste of holistic wellness from head to toe. Whether you’re looking
to boost energy, improve digestion, or support your immune system, this
bundle is the perfect introduction to the power of herbal remedies. Includes Wake the Dead, Eleven Mushrooms, Calm Down, and Throat Spray.
Thank you to Peekay's Herbs for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://peekaysherbs.com/ for more information about these products and their whole product line.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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Thank you to Lhasa OMS for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.lhasaoms.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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Expert acupuncturist and top skincare specialist Shellie Goldstein presents a 20-minute-a-day acupressure system that promises to rejuvenate facial muscle and reduce wrinkles.
Thank you to Shellie Goldstein for her generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://hamptonsacupuncture.com/ for more information about Shellie and her Facial Applications for Cosmetic Enhancement (FACE) program.
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This bundle includes Xiao Yao Wan, Suan Zao Ren Tang, Bu Zhong Yi Qi Tang, and Liu Wei Di Huang Wan - classical formulas in convenient on-the-go packaging!
Thank you to Treasure of the East for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://treasureoftheeast.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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A complete immune boost for the colder months, supporting respiratory health and keeping seasonal discomforts at bay. Includes Elderberry, Throat Spray, Cold & Flu, Seasonal Support, On the Edge, and Eleven Mushrooms.
Thank you to Peekay's Herbs for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://peekaysherbs.com/ for more information about these products and their whole product line.
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Thank you to Lhasa OMS for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.lhasaoms.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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An elevated Gua Sha ritual for your face and body. This Gua Sha Discovery set is perfect for gifting a friend or yourself, whether you are a novice or expert. Includes Bian Stone Gua Sha, Recovery Body Treatment, and a Botanical Serum.
Thank you to YINA for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://yina.co/products/gua-sha-discovery-set for more information and to browse the rest of their product line.
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Thank you to Lhasa OMS for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.lhasaoms.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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Celebrate the season with this exclusive limited edition gift set inspired by the legendary Monkey King. Curated for the modern wellness enthusiast, it features Forest Journey, a functional fragrance that awakens the senses, paired with a nourishing mini Recovery Body Treatment and delicate White Peony tea. A thoughtfully curated collection that brings together aromatherapy, skincare, and botanical wellness in one elegant presentation—perfect for gifting or personal indulgence.
Thank you to YINA for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://yina.co/products/yina-limited-edition-monkey-king-gift-set for more information and to browse the rest of their product line.
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Thank you to Lhasa OMS for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.lhasaoms.com/ to browse their full catalog of products.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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This Griffo Botanicals Bundle includes Base Camp Tincture, Free & Easy Tincture, Lunalux Tincture, Hawthorn Hibiscus Tea, MoX Spray, And Aquos Topical Spray.
Thank you to Griffo Botanicals for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://griffobotanicals.com/ for more information about these products and to browse the rest of their product line.
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Thank you to Advanced Therapeutix for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://www.advanced-therapeutix.com/ for more information about these products.
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Bundle includes a virtual wellness consultation, a doTERRA Deep Blue stick, and a DoTERRA Serenity stick.
Thank you to Hanna Wellness Center for their generous donation to our silent auction! Visit https://hannawellness.com/ for more information.
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