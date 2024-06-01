ITF 2024: Non-ITA MEMBERS

Includes Complimentary 1-Year Digital ITA Membership:

For those who are not International Trombone Association (ITA) members, we have a special offer just for you! Purchase a festival ticket, and you'll receive a complimentary 1-year digital membership to ITA, unlocking access to the worldwide trombone community all year!





Registration Details:

Exclusive Offer: 1-Year Digital ITA Membership included with your festival ticket.

1-Year Digital ITA Membership included with your festival ticket. Flexible Attendance: Choose any number of days, up to the full festival duration.

Early Bird Special (Register by March 1): Register early to enjoy a 10% discount off regular registration rates!

All Festival Registrations Include access to all festival events on the registered day(s).