Central Jersey Modern Quilt Guild Memberships 2025

CJMQG Annual Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Select this option if you are a paid member of the Central Jersey MQG Chapter and wish to maintain your membership for 2025. **Please note-this is indicated as 'No Expiration' to avoid automatic renewal. This membership is good for 2025.
Active Member of Other MQG Chapter
$34

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Select this option if you are a paid member of another MQG chapter. Please let us know what chapter you are a member of. **Please note-this is indicated as 'No Expiration' to avoid automatic renewal. This membership option is good for 2025.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing