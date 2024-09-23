Central Jersey Modern Quilt Guild Memberships 2025
CJMQG Annual Membership
$50
Select this option if you are a paid member of the Central Jersey MQG Chapter and wish to maintain your membership for 2025.
**Please note-this is indicated as 'No Expiration' to avoid automatic renewal. This membership is good for 2025.
Active Member of Other MQG Chapter
$34
Select this option if you are a paid member of another MQG chapter. Please let us know what chapter you are a member of.
**Please note-this is indicated as 'No Expiration' to avoid automatic renewal. This membership option is good for 2025.
