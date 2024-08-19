Womenpreneur Conference 2024

General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions.
General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions.
The V.I.P. Experience
$125
Enjoy a night of fellowship and 101 conversations with our conference speakers and fellow Womenpreneurs the night before the conference! This includes hors d'oeuvres.
Join us the next day for the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions.
Enjoy a night of fellowship and 101 conversations with our conference speakers and fellow Womenpreneurs the night before the conference! This includes hors d'oeuvres.
Join us the next day for the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions.
Titus "2" Special
$100
Bring a friend! Get 2 tickets at a discounted rate.
General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions.
Bring a friend! Get 2 tickets at a discounted rate.
General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions.
BPW Club - Group Rate
$400
Are you a local Business and Professional Women's Club? This group rate is for you! This includes General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions. 8 person round table. ($50 per person)
Are you a local Business and Professional Women's Club? This group rate is for you! This includes General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions. 8 person round table. ($50 per person)
Vendor
$100
Attention Vendors! We would love to have you come and set up as a vendor to share your passion and craft with fellow Boss Babes!
Limited space is available. Snag your vendor spot today!
Includes: General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions. 6 ft Table Space at the conference.
6 spots available
Attention Vendors! We would love to have you come and set up as a vendor to share your passion and craft with fellow Boss Babes!
Limited space is available. Snag your vendor spot today!
Includes: General Admission Ticket to the P31 Womenpreneur™ Conference. Includes lunch and all speaker sessions. 6 ft Table Space at the conference.
6 spots available