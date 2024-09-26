Royal T Shop

Printed Logos item
Printed Logos
$10

Select any of the logos from this shop! We will print for you to press on your own, or to press onto an article of clothing that you provide to us. Please add multiple to your cart if you have more than one item to customize. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Last Name and Number Add On (Optional) item
Last Name and Number Add On (Optional)
$5

Add name and/or number to items purchased from this shop (excluding drawstring bags)! Printed in gold or silver vinyl for back of t-shirts and hoodies, font may vary. Please add multiple to your cart if you have more than one item to customize. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Black Ear Warmer Headband item
Black Ear Warmer Headband item
Black Ear Warmer Headband
$5

Fleece, one size. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Football Mom Hoodie item
Football Mom Hoodie item
Football Mom Hoodie
$25

Unisex sizes AS-A3XL.

3 color options:

1- Hot pink with black vinyl.

2- Black with gold & green glitter vinyl (photo coming soon).

3- Forest green with white & gold vinyl (photo coming soon). Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Forest Green Hoodie - Select a Logo item
Forest Green Hoodie - Select a Logo
$25

Unisex sizes AS-A5XL.

Notes: True to size.
Material: 100% polyester.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

That's My Bro Hoodie item
That's My Bro Hoodie item
That's My Bro Hoodie
$25

Choose football or basketball. "Here for the snacks" on back is optional. Hoodie comes in BLACK ONLY. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

My Favorite Player Hoodie item
My Favorite Player Hoodie item
My Favorite Player Hoodie
$25

Select "Lil Bro" or "Lil Sis". "Here for the snacks" on back is optional. Hoodie comes in BLACK ONLY. Words in white, green and/or gold vinyl. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Titans Duffle Bag w/Player # (Limited Availability) item
Titans Duffle Bag w/Player # (Limited Availability)
$20

*OVERSTOCK CLEARANCE* #4, 12, 16, 19, 20, 25, 28, 29, 33 and 77 available. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Adult Titans Hoodie & Pants item
Adult Titans Hoodie & Pants item
Adult Titans Hoodie & Pants
$25

Notes: You can not add name & number due to the placement of Royal T on the back!

Runs small.
Unisex sizes: Adult S - Adult 2XL.
Material: 100% polyester.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Adult Titans Hoodie item
Adult Titans Hoodie
$15

Notes: You can not add name & number due to the placement of Royal T on the back!

Runs small.
Unisex sizes: Adult XL - Adult 4XL
Material: 100% polyester.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

OVERSTOCK CLEARANCE! Titans Sweatpants item
OVERSTOCK CLEARANCE! Titans Sweatpants
$3

ADULT SMALL ONLY.

Runs small (fits like XS).
Unisex. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks..

Drawstring Bag - Select a Logo item
Drawstring Bag - Select a Logo item
Drawstring Bag - Select a Logo item
Drawstring Bag - Select a Logo
$5

All bags will be black except for the Titans bags, which will be green. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks. For name or number add on, please select the $2 item add on just below this one.

Drawstring Bag - Last Name and Number Add On (Optional) item
Drawstring Bag - Last Name and Number Add On (Optional)
$2

Printed in gold or silver vinyl for drawstring bags, font may vary. Please add multiple to your cart if you have more than one bag to customize. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Large Logo T-Shirt - Select a Logo item
Large Logo T-Shirt - Select a Logo item
Large Logo T-Shirt - Select a Logo item
Large Logo T-Shirt - Select a Logo
$15

Unisex sizes run large; we recommend sizing down for the best fit. Women's sizes are true to size with a form-fitting cut.
Color: black. Material: 100% polyester. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Patch Logo T-Shirt - Select a Sport item
Patch Logo T-Shirt - Select a Sport
$10

Unisex sizes run large; we recommend sizing down for the best fit. Women's sizes are true to size with a form-fitting cut. Material: 100% polyester. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Black Compression T-Shirt - Select a Sport item
Black Compression T-Shirt - Select a Sport
$18

True to size, compression. Material: 84% polyester, 16% spandex. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

White T-Shirt - Select a Logo item
White T-Shirt - Select a Logo
$15

Unisex sizes run large; we recommend sizing down for the best fit. Women's sizes are true to size with a form-fitting cut. Material: 100% polyester. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

White Compression T-Shirt - Select a Sport item
White Compression T-Shirt - Select a Sport
$18

True to size, compression. Material: 84% polyester, 16% spandex. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Black Hoodie - Select a Logo item
Black Hoodie - Select a Logo item
Black Hoodie - Select a Logo item
Black Hoodie - Select a Logo
$25

Notes: True to size.
Material: 100% polyester.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Large Logo Hoodie & Pants - Select a Logo item
Large Logo Hoodie & Pants - Select a Logo item
Large Logo Hoodie & Pants - Select a Logo item
Large Logo Hoodie & Pants - Select a Logo
$30

Notes: True to size.
Material: 100% polyester.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Patch Logo Hoodie & Pants - Select a Sport item
Patch Logo Hoodie & Pants - Select a Sport
$25

Notes: True to size.
Material: 100% polyester.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Adult Medium Hoodie - Select A Logo item
Adult Medium Hoodie - Select A Logo item
Adult Medium Hoodie - Select A Logo
$6

Runs a size smaller. Blackish-grey color. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Royal T Track & Field Uniform item
Royal T Track & Field Uniform
$25

For athletes wanting to keep their 2025 season uniforms.

Track & Field Tie Back Headband item
Track & Field Tie Back Headband item
Track & Field Tie Back Headband
$5

Color: black. One size. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Track & Field Tie-back Headband item
Track & Field Tie-back Headband
$5

Color: White. One size. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Track & Field Compression Shorts item
Track & Field Compression Shorts
$10

True to size, compression. Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.

Royal T Basketball Backpack - Customized item
Royal T Basketball Backpack - Customized
$40

Player name and/or number added on. Delivery to practice location only, within 3-4 weeks.

Royal T Basketball Backpack - Blank item
Royal T Basketball Backpack - Blank
$30

Delivery to practice location only, within 3-4 weeks.

Royal T Ravens Uniform item
Royal T Ravens Uniform item
Royal T Ravens Uniform
$50

Customize with #. No need to return at the end of the season. RUNS SMALL, please consider sizing up for a better fit. Delivery to practice location only, within 3-4 weeks.

Royal T Ravens Backpack - Customized item
Royal T Ravens Backpack - Customized
$40

Player name and/or number added on. Delivery to practice location only, within 3-4 weeks.

Royal T Ravens Backpack - Blank item
Royal T Ravens Backpack - Blank
$30

Delivery to practice location only, within 3-4 weeks.

