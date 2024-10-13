2025 SURF TO THE TURF 11th Annual Golf Tournament

Includes: Registration for 3 teams/ 12 players, Title Sponsor Gift Package: 4 Tee Signs, Title Recognition on all Tournament media & signage (website, banner, and banquet program), Gift bag, Lunch, Dinner Banquet for players, and 6 raffle tickets per player.
Pipeline Sponsorship (Drink Sponsor)
$5,000
Includes: Registration for 2 teams/ 8 players, Pipeline Sponsor Gift Package: 2 Tee Signs, Gift bag, Lunch, Dinner Banquet for players, Sign on beverage cart, and 5 raffle tickets per player.
Sunset Beach Sponsorship (Lunch Sponsor)
$3,000
Includes: Registration for 1 team/ 4 players, Sunset Beach Sponsor Gift Package: 1 Tee Sign, Lunch, Dinner Banquet for players, sign at lunch station, and 4 raffle tickets per player.
Super Stoked Sponsorship
$1,400
Includes: Registration for 1 team of 4 players, Tee Sign, Lunch, and Dinner Banquet for players, and 3 raffle tickets per player.
Tent Sponsor
$500
Company or vendor to set up a 10'x10' tent with marketing materials and signage. Food, drink, and gift offerings for players are highly encouraged.
Tee Sponsorship
$400
One tee sign with the sponsor's logo will be placed on a tee box.
4-Player Team
$1,100
Includes Registration, Lunch, and Dinner Banquet for players. Each golfer will receive 1 raffle ticket.
Single Player
$300
Includes Registration, Lunch, and Dinner Banquet. Each golfer will receive 1 raffle ticket.
Mulligans (20 pack)- for team
$100
Mulligans for team of 4 players to share. Honor system.
