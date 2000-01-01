New Years Eve Party Membership Drive

Join us for a fun evening to Ring in the New Year. This is a Membership Drive so all are welcome to attend. We will have dinner your choice of Ribeye Steak or Salmon served with Caesar salad, Rolls, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus. Please choose your choice at ticket purchase. Dance the night away with Music Stylings of the "The Delta's". We will have Party Favors, Champagne Toast at Midnight and a Midnight Light fare Breakfast Buffett. Tickets are $40.00 per person or $75.00 for a couple. We have included a Party only option for $20pp which includes Party Favors and Midnight toast.