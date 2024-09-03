VPF Sip n' Shop Pop Up Event

You will have an exclusive preview of clothes, shoes, purses, furniture, etc. that has not yet been for sale in our store which will be available for purchase during this event. You will also receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a fabulous prize.

You will have an exclusive preview of clothes, shoes, purses, furniture, etc. that has not yet been for sale in our store which will be available for purchase during this event. You will also receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a fabulous prize.

seeMoreDetailsMobile