WMOM Raffle

Welcome to the 2024 spring raffle. The money from this raffle goes towards numerous things that WMOM provides members, including our holiday events, mom outings and providing our members with support during new births and difficult times. Drawings will take place at Cinco de Mama on May 11. You do not need to be present to win.





Drawings will take place for the prizes below.





1. Two passes to Playstreet Museum

2. $25 Gift Card to Woodlands Children Museum

3. $50 Gift Card to Dessert Bakery and Cafe

4. Meal for Two at Black Bear Diner

5. Admission and Dinner for Two at Sam Houston Race Park



