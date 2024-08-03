Cedarlane Family Gala - 03/08/24 *

$25.00 per person, min 2 tickets per purchase. This is NOT a drop off event, ALL students MUST be accompanied by a guardian.
$25.00 per person, min 2 tickets per purchase. This is NOT a drop off event, ALL students MUST be accompanied by a guardian.
Discounted Staff Tickets
$22
Price is per person, including any staff's child guests. MAX ALLOWED: 6 tickets
Price is per person, including any staff's child guests. MAX ALLOWED: 6 tickets
ADDITIONAL guest ticket
$25
This ticket is for additional guests you may need after your original purchase. It may not be purchased alone. A minimum of 2 tickets must have already been purchased. If the original 2 tickets cannot be verified, this ticket will be voided and refunded.
This ticket is for additional guests you may need after your original purchase. It may not be purchased alone. A minimum of 2 tickets must have already been purchased. If the original 2 tickets cannot be verified, this ticket will be voided and refunded.