Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County : Fashion Show Safety is Non-Negotiable

WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTOR NATIONAL AFFILIATE MEMBERS ONLY TICKETS
FUTURE MEMBERS
$60
NON-NEGOTIABLE EVENT SPONSOR
$950
Non-Negotiable - $950
- 2 Complimentary tickets to the event.
- Company named in event promotions.
- Sponsor recognition on registration page.
- “Proud Sponsor” mentioning on Social Media promotions, linked to company FB.
- 1 FB interview with President of Network for social media promotions of event
- Sponsor table (6-8’) during the event
- Sponsor recognition by the emcee during the event.
- Logo on select Event Sponsor Signage at event
- Honoree Speaker at event, 3 min
- Full registration list of attendees of the event
- Opportunity to provide 1 SWAG item for an event grab bag.
- Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage).
* Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must beect Event Sponsor signage at event. a tangible prize, $50 minimum value.
SAFETY ZONE EVENT SPONSOR
$750
Safety Zone - $750
- 2 Complimentary tickets to the event.
- Company named in event promotions.
- Sponsor recognition on registration page.
- “Proud Sponsor” mentioning on Social Media promotions, linked to company FB.
- Sponsor table (6-8’) during the event
- Logo on select Event Sponsor signage at event.
- Business card collection at event check-in (color scans of cards collected from attendees).
- Opportunity to provide 1 SWAG item for event grab bag.
- Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage).
* Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must be a tangible prize, $50 minimum value
SAFETY PASS EVENT SPONSOR
$500
Safety Pass - $500
- 1 Complimentary ticket to the event.
- Logo branding in event promotions, linked to your website.
- Sponsor recognition on registration page.
- Company name listed on event signage on premises during the event.
- Sponsor high top table during the event
- Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage).
* Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must be a tangible prize, $50 minimum value.
