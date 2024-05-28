Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County : Fashion Show Safety is Non-Negotiable

Non-Negotiable - $950 - 2 Complimentary tickets to the event. - Company named in event promotions. - Sponsor recognition on registration page. - “Proud Sponsor” mentioning on Social Media promotions, linked to company FB. - 1 FB interview with President of Network for social media promotions of event - Sponsor table (6-8’) during the event - Sponsor recognition by the emcee during the event. - Logo on select Event Sponsor Signage at event - Honoree Speaker at event, 3 min - Full registration list of attendees of the event - Opportunity to provide 1 SWAG item for an event grab bag. - Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage). * Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must beect Event Sponsor signage at event. a tangible prize, $50 minimum value.

