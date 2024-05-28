eventClosed

Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County : Fashion Show Safety is Non-Negotiable

1901 N Military Trl

Boca Raton, FL 33431, USA

Women's Council of REALTOR MEMBER
$50
WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTOR MEMBERS ONLY TICKETS
Womens Council National Affiliate Member
$55
WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTOR NATIONAL AFFILIATE MEMBERS ONLY TICKETS
FUTURE MEMBERS
$60
NON-NEGOTIABLE EVENT SPONSOR
$950
Non-Negotiable - $950 - 2 Complimentary tickets to the event. - Company named in event promotions. - Sponsor recognition on registration page. - “Proud Sponsor” mentioning on Social Media promotions, linked to company FB. - 1 FB interview with President of Network for social media promotions of event - Sponsor table (6-8’) during the event - Sponsor recognition by the emcee during the event. - Logo on select Event Sponsor Signage at event - Honoree Speaker at event, 3 min - Full registration list of attendees of the event - Opportunity to provide 1 SWAG item for an event grab bag. - Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage). * Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must beect Event Sponsor signage at event. a tangible prize, $50 minimum value.
SAFETY ZONE EVENT SPONSOR
$750
Safety Zone - $750 - 2 Complimentary tickets to the event. - Company named in event promotions. - Sponsor recognition on registration page. - “Proud Sponsor” mentioning on Social Media promotions, linked to company FB. - Sponsor table (6-8’) during the event - Logo on select Event Sponsor signage at event. - Business card collection at event check-in (color scans of cards collected from attendees). - Opportunity to provide 1 SWAG item for event grab bag. - Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage). * Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must be a tangible prize, $50 minimum value
SAFETY PASS EVENT SPONSOR
$500
Safety Pass - $500 - 1 Complimentary ticket to the event. - Logo branding in event promotions, linked to your website. - Sponsor recognition on registration page. - Company name listed on event signage on premises during the event. - Sponsor high top table during the event - Opportunity to provide 1 (min) drawing prize* item (winner announced on stage). * Drawing prizes cannot be relative to Company’s services or products; must be a tangible prize, $50 minimum value.

