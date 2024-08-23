Wine Around the World

Proceeds will support Monarch's vital resources to the St. Louis immigrant and refugee community. Donations from supporters like you make it possible for us to provide:
- mental health therapy to refugees who’ve experienced severe trauma
- meals for seniors and opportunities for them to connect with their community to prevent isolation
- immigration legal assistance
- family re-unification
- and so much more!
10% of all wine, food or accessory sales that evening will be donated to Monarch as well!