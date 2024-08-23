Logo
Monarch Immigrant Services
Wine Around the World

309 S Kirkwood Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122, USA

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we explore the world through wine. Experience the rich flavors and diverse cultures from around the globe in a unique tasting event that celebrates our shared journey and gives back. There will be 12 delicious wines available for you to taste and learn about at stations spread throughout the room.

Proceeds will support Monarch's vital resources to the St. Louis immigrant and refugee community. Donations from supporters like you make it possible for us to provide: 

  • mental health therapy to refugees who’ve experienced severe trauma
  • meals for seniors and opportunities for them to connect with their community to prevent isolation
  • immigration legal assistance
  • family re-unification
  • and so much more!

10% of all wine, food or accessory sales that evening will be donated to Monarch as well!  

