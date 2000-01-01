Servant Stage's Sunday Cabaret Series Presents a cabaret "A Glorious Night of Music" by Adam and Kristin Zembower

Servant Stage's Sunday Night Cabaret Series features new favorite performers each month! On Sunday, September 15th at 7pm Servant Stage will present "A Glorious Night of Music" by Adam and Kristin Zembower!





Adam Zembower- Adam has been a musician and singer his whole life, and is ecstatic to be performing this cabaret with his wonderful wife of almost two years! Originally from New Paris, PA, Adam achieved his BS in Worship Arts from Lancaster Bible College. During and after college, he started a career on the stage, with roles including Motel (Fiddler on the Roof, LBC), Henry Higgins (My Fair Lady, Cavod), various roles in Sight and Sound’s Jesus, Miracle of Christmas, Queen Esther, and David. With Servant Stage, you may have seen him as Mr. Hartley in Titanic, and in Rock Around the Clock and I’ll Fly Away. Currently, Adam works as the Director of Worship and Production at Victory Church and as a substitute guitarist at the Fulton Theatre. Enjoy the show! Soli Deo Gloria.





Kristin Zembower- Kristin is definitely the luckiest girl in the world to be married to Adam AND get to perform this cabaret with him! A Lancaster native, Kristin attended Lancaster Bible College for her BFA in Musical Theatre. She has had the privilege of working for many wonderful theatres and the honor of playing dream roles such as Katherine (Newsies, Servant Stage), Rapunzel (Rapunzel, Fulton Theatre), Ensemble (Ragtime Benefit Concert, Fulton Theatre), Ens/Dance Captain (Footloose, Revival), Mermaid (Big Fish, Servant Stage), and Lina Lamont (Singin In the Rain, LBC). Kristin has also served as a dance educator and music director for young performers. Enjoy the show! Soli Deo Gloria.





Sunday Night Cabaret Series performances are held at Magic and Wonder Theatre (3065 Lincoln State Rte, Paradise, PA 17562). All shows are pay-what-you-will, in keeping with our mission to make exceptional theatre accessible.