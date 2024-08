Hi Families!

The Bridge to Biliteracy DoDEA grant is excited to Present 123 Andres a Children's Musical Group for young students in our Spanish Immersion Programs! VPK-1st Grade and their families.

123 Andres 2 X Grammy Award Winners for their Children's Album in 2022 and 2024.









Please get your FREE Tickets for the Show May 8th 5:30 pm

Location Hillsborough High school Auditorium

Your entire family is welcome (please just make sure to secure a ticket for each family member)