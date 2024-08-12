Rising Filipinas Memberships 2024

Founder and Lifetime Membership. Invitations to exclusive, intimate events with the founders and special guests. Exclusive retreat with unique networking opportunities and premium workshops.
Known for: Offering lifetime benefits and exclusive opportunities to shape the future of Rising Filipinas, with unparalleled access to resources, events, and strategic influence.
SIKAP
free
Free membership for all. Discount for entry to networking events and mixers. Monthly newsletter with resources and updates.
Known for: Providing essential resources and a supportive community to help members begin their journey of self-improvement and empowerment.
LAKAS
$500
Access to exclusive mentorship programs with industry leaders. Priority registration for limited-capacity events and workshops. As a 501(c)(3) organization, membership dues and sponsorship contributions to Rising Filipinas are tax-deductible.
Known for: Providing essential resources and a supportive community to help members begin their journey of self-improvement and empowerment.
BAYANIHAN
$5,000
Be prominently featured as a sponsor at all Rising Filipinas events and programs, providing your company with high visibility and brand recognition within the community.
Extend the benefits of Rising Filipinas membership to your employees, including access to our events, workshops, and resources, promoting their personal and professional growth.
Known for: To invest in a meaningful and impactful partnership with Rising Filipinas.
