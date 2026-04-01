Soroptimist International of Los Angeles

Hosted by

Soroptimist International of Los Angeles

About this event

Mardi Gras in May Awards Luncheon

700 S Almansor St

Alhambra, CA 91801, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

One luncheon ticket! Includes luncheon, ceremony, and entertainment. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.

Table for 8
$800

Eight luncheon tickets - a full table of your friends! Includes luncheon, ceremony, and entertainment. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.

2027 Live Your Dream Sponsorship
$1,200

Sponsor a Live Your Dream Award for next year. Each sponsorship includes two tickets to this year's luncheon. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.

2027 Graduate Fellowship Sponsor
$5,200

Sponsor a Graduate Fellowship Award for next year. Each sponsorship includes two tickets to this year's luncheon. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.

Add a donation for Soroptimist International of Los Angeles

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