Mardi Gras in May Awards Luncheon

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One luncheon ticket! Includes luncheon, ceremony, and entertainment. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.
Eight luncheon tickets - a full table of your friends! Includes luncheon, ceremony, and entertainment. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.
Sponsor a Live Your Dream Award for next year. Each sponsorship includes two tickets to this year's luncheon. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.
Sponsor a Graduate Fellowship Award for next year. Each sponsorship includes two tickets to this year's luncheon. A donation receipt will be emailed with your ticket.
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