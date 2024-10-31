2025 King Tide Challenge Registration - Pharmaceutical Sponsorships

Table for 6. Includes registration for walk, logo listing on website and event program, and special recognition at live event. Each person will get a KTC T-shirt and hat, a Tower 13 Chow box and beverage, as well as an opportunity for networking.
Ocean Basic Table
$1,500
Table for 6. Includes registration for walk, Logo listing on website and event program, also special recognition at live event. Each person will get a Tower 13 Chow box and beverage, as well as an opportunity for networking.
Wave Single Ticket
$250
Includes registration for walk, chow box, 1 adult beverage & networking opportunity for a single attendee.
